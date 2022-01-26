Using Equity Release to Buy a Second Home

The Secrets of Using Equity Release to Buy a Second Home
Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 26 Jan 2022
(Rated from 398 reviews)

Are You over 55 & Keen to Buy a Second Home? Did You Know That Your Primary Residence Could Possibly Fund This Purchase? Discover More Here!

Equity Release to Buy a Second Home

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Do you dream of owning a second home, but you don’t have the financial means? If you’re over 55, your current property could help you make this dream a reality.

With 80% of advisers believing that the industry is set to grow this year, Jan 2022 is showing immense promise. Perhaps equity release is the answer you’ve been looking for to buy your dream property.

We’ll help you discover:

  • If you can access enough money in your current home to purchase a second property.
  • Reasons to buy a second home.
  • The costs you will incur with using equity release to purchase another house.

At EveryInvestor, we aim to provide sound equity release advice based on the latest market trends. Our research team has analysed the current property market and leading equity release lenders to collate this essential information. Here’s what we found.

Second Home Calculator

Are You an Older Homeowner or Already Retired?

If you’re aged 55 or older and own a home in the UK, you could qualify for an equity release mortgage. Equity release gives you the opportunity to access the cash tied into your property while still living there.

You won’t need to make any repayments in your lifetime, with the loan and compound interest being covered through the sale from your home when you pass away or move to a long-term care facility.

The loan-to-value you can receive from your home depends on your age, your property value, and the condition of your health. Depending on your circumstances, you can unlock up to 63% of your property value.

The cash you unlock is tax-free and can be used in any way you wish, including purchasing a second home.

Further details: What’s Equity Release & How Does It Work?

St James Place launches philanthropy service

How Much Equity Do You Have Available?

One of the first steps in using equity release to buy another house is to find out how much money you have invested in your current home. Once you’ve determined the amount of equity in your home, you may start thinking about the type and size of another property you’d want to buy.

Once you know your current property value, you can use our equity release calculator to see the percentage of cash you could unlock. From there, you must subtract the outstanding mortgage amount if you still owe money on your property. It’s essential to note that you’ll only access a portion of your home with equity release. The only way to draw on the full amount is to sell your home.

It’s important to speak to a financial adviser to guide you through the equity release process.

reverse mortgage calculator (1)

Reasons for Buying a Second Property

Before you consider the expenses and other factors while purchasing a second home, make sure you know how you’ll use it:

A Holiday Home in the UK

You might be thinking about purchasing a holiday home in the United Kingdom that you can use throughout the summer or as a weekend retreat. If so, bear in mind the stamp duty1 and maintenance expenses for the months when the property isn’t used.

Buying a Home Abroad

It may be more difficult to finance a property abroad than in the UK. It’s possible to remortgage or release equity from your current home to pay for a holiday house overseas. However, you’ll want expert advice on taxes and rules in your desired nation so you’re aware of any additional costs you might incur.

Buy-to-Let

Purchasing a second home as a buy-to-let may provide you with an additional source of income in the form of rent. Make sure to do your homework and compare the costs against expected rental income before making any judgments. If you’re considering a buy-to-let mortgage, talk to a mortgage advisor; a higher deposit may be needed than a residential mortgage.

Gift a Loved One

Purchasing a second house for your loved ones may allow you to continue caring for them after they have flown the nest. However, before doing so, seek tax advice as gifting a property might entail capital gains tax2 and possible inheritance tax if you died within seven years of making the gift.

What the New Stamp Duty Holiday Means for You

Are There Additional Costs When Buying a Second Home?

Yes, there are additional costs when it comes to purchasing a second home. These include second home stamp duty and capital gain tax. These costs apply even if you’re using equity release to buy a new property.

Second Home Stamp Duty

When you buy a second home in the United Kingdom, you must pay more stamp duty if you already own a property. You’ll almost certainly have to pay 3% above the usual rates.

For example, if you’re purchasing a property valued at £600,000 in England, you’ll pay £20,000 in stamp duty (nothing on the first £125,000, 2% on the next £125,000). If you purchase the same property as your second residence or buy-to-let, the stamp duty will be £38,000 (3% on the first £125,000, 5% on the next £125,000).

Capital Gain Tax on a Second Home

There is no capital gains tax (CGT) to pay when buying or selling your primary residence. However, when you sell a second home, the CGT will apply. The price you pay will be determined by your tax bracket and the amount of profit made on the property.

For basic rate taxpayers selling a second home, the rate paid is based on their gain and taxable income, while higher-rate and additional-rate taxpayers will pay 28% of the profit.

Can You Pay Off a Mortgage with a Home Equity Loan

How to Use Equity Release to Buy Another Property

Your first step is to contact a financial adviser to talk you through your options. Once a property valuation is conducted, you can determine if you have enough money in your property to buy a second home and the price range you could consider. Your adviser will walk you through the entire equity release process and guide you through the purchase of a new home.

Interesting read: Is Equity Release a Good Idea?

Living Abroad When you Retire

Unlocking Equity from Your Home When a Part Is Used for B&B/Airbnb

Previously, equity release was restricted on properties where you have a member of the family, a tenant, or a carer living in a self-contained annexe. The same is true for B&B and Airbnb3 homes.

The following are some of the most recent changes and updates in lending criteria that you should be aware of:

  • Lending is now possible if a tourist stays for no more than 30 days and does not take up more than half the bedrooms.
  • You can now unlock equity from houses with a tenancy in a self-contained part of the property, whether it’s an annexe, flat, or cottage in the gardens. With the appropriate Tenancy Agreement, you may rent out an annexe, a flat, or a cottage on the grounds.
  • Properties with a live-in carer and an annexe or self-contained accommodation for a carer are now considered for equity release.
Value Amount

Common Questions

Will Equity Release Allow Me to Pay Cash on a Second Property?

Is the Equity Release Industry Regulated?

What Happens if I Want to End My Equity Release Plan Early?

Is Equity Release a Good Idea

In Conclusion

Using equity release to buy a second home must come with some serious consideration. Ensure that you discuss all your options with a financial adviser and speak to your trusted family members before making any ultimate decisions.

Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. EveryInvestor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
While we do our best to ensure everything that we publish here is accurate, we are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make your own enquiries based on your personal circumstances.

