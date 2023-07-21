How Can You Get the Best Interest Rate on Your Equity Release Plan?
Your equity release interest rate is something important to consider because it can significantly impact the cost and overall value of the loan.
Equity release interest rates can vary depending on the provider, product, and borrower’s individual circumstances.
That’s why it’s essential to compare equity release interest rates carefully, seek independent financial advice, and understand any equity release product’s potential risks and benefits.
How Does Equity Release Interest Work?
Equity release interest works by compounding on the lifetime mortgage loan balance over time, without requiring any repayments during your lifetime.
The accrued loan and interest are paid back when you sell your home, move into care, or pass away.
Keep in mind
Owing to the compound interest, the owed amount can increase rapidly, warranting careful financial consideration.
For instance, if Mr. and Mrs. Kumar, both aged 70, borrowed £100,000 through equity release at an interest rate of 5%, they could owe approximately £211,370 after 15 years owing to the compounding of interest.
What about the other type of equity release product?
Another equity release product, the home reversion plan, involves selling a portion of your property for a tax-free lump sum or regular payments without interest charges.
Despite not involving interest, this type of plan involves relinquishing full property ownership, which means you’ll need to receive sound financial advice before proceeding.
Please be aware
Taking out an equity release loan could impact the size of your estate and potentially reduce your eligibility for means-tested benefits.
Average Equity Release Interest Rates in 2023
Average equity release interest rates in 2023 currently range from 6,21%1 to 9,16% APR.*2
Rates at the higher end of the range are usually applied to lifetime mortgage plans with high LTVs (i.e. plans that allow you to borrow larger amounts).
Keep in mind
Interest rates on equity release products can change over time and may vary depending on the lender, the product chosen, and the loan value selected.
Also, note that lower rates don’t always mean a better deal, as other factors such as fees and loan terms should also be considered
Before considering any equity release product, it’s essential to seek independent financial advice and carefully consider the potential impact on your finances and your beneficiaries.
*Accurate as at 04/06/2023. While we strive to keep our rates information accurate, these rates may have changed since our last update.
What’s the Best Interest Rate I Could Get on Equity Release?
The best interest rate you could get on equity release in Aug 2023 is 5.89% (MER)*.
That may sound like a straightforward answer, but it’s not the full picture.
Why’s that?
The rate you’re offered will be calculated based on your unique circumstances and the type of product you select.
If you’d like to get a better idea of what kind of interest rate to expect, you’ll need to know which factors influence the rate you’ll be offered.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have changed since our previous update.
Average Equity Release Interest Rates by Age
Average equity release interest rates can vary depending on several characteristics, including the homeowner’s age, indirectly.
How does that work?
The older the borrower, the more they’re typically allowed to borrow through equity release.3
This could indirectly affect the interest rate, as bigger loans could be subject to higher rates to make up for the lender’s increased risk.4
Factors Affecting Equity Release Interest Rates
Factors affecting equity release interest rates include the plan type and loan size.
Key determinants include:
- The requested Loan-to-Value ratio, where a higher borrowing amount against available equity leads to increased interest rates.5
- Your property value.6
- Personal health and lifestyle, as certain conditions or habits could result in better terms.7
- Demand and supply dynamics, and broader economic conditions like inflation and associated base rate fluctuations.8
- Age and marital status also play parts in determining rates, as older borrowers and couples applying jointly might face higher rates. This is because, generally, the older you are, the more you can borrow through equity release, and the more you borrow, the higher your rate.9
- Lenders’ business strategies, as they may at certain times offer lower rates to attract more customers.
- Specific product features like Inheritance Protection.
- Projections of your home’s future value.
- While a poor credit history doesn’t prevent qualifying for equity release, it might limit access to better deals.
Despite the appeal of lower rates, also consider other costs like setup fees, early repayment charges, and overall cost.
Always seek advice from a qualified broker or advisor before deciding.
Fixed vs Variable Equity Release Interest Rates
Fixed and variable equity release interest rates are the two options borrowers get to choose from when selecting a plan.
Here’s a quick comparison:
- Fixed Interest Rate: Your interest rate remains the same throughout the life of the loan, and you’ll know exactly how much you’ll owe at the end of the loan term. While this means your interest rate remains the same, providing certainty about your long-term financial commitment, you need to bear in mind that if market rates decrease significantly, you won’t be able to benefit from this reduction.
- Variable Interest Rate: Your interest rate can change over time. This type of interest rate can be riskier for borrowers, as they may end up owing more than they anticipated.
Take note
The interest on an equity release product isn’t necessarily paid off during the lifetime of the borrower.
Instead, it’s typically paid off when the property’s sold, either when the borrower moves into long-term care or passes away.
When considering an equity release product, borrowers should note the pros and cons of each and weigh them up carefully.
APR vs MER: What’s the Difference?
APR and MER are both financial acronyms that represent different ways of calculating interest.
Here’s the difference between the two:
- APR (Annual Percentage Rate) represents the annual cost of a loan, including both the interest rate and any associated fees, calculated on an annual basis. This rate’s especially useful for comparing different loan products. For example, if you are comparing two loans, the APR provides a standardised way of comparing the costs associated with each, rather than just comparing the interest rates.
- MER (Monthly Equivalent Rate) is a term used to express the equivalent monthly interest rate of an APR. It’s used to help borrowers understand what the APR would be on a monthly basis. It’s especially useful in contexts where interest is compounded or calculated more frequently than annually.
In short, APR gives you the overall yearly cost of the loan, including fees, while MER breaks that cost down to a monthly level, making it easier to understand the monthly interest implications of a loan.
Please consult with a financial advisor or use an online APR to MER calculator if you’d like to know more about these representations.
What about AER?
AER stands for ‘Annual Equivalent Rate’ and is typically used for savings accounts.
It’s the rate of interest that would be earned on the savings account if the interest was paid and compounded annually.
How to Compare Equity Release Interest Rates
To compare equity release interest rates, always look at the APR of the equity release product, not just the interest rate.
The APR includes both the interest rate and any associated fees or charges, giving you a more complete picture of the cost of the product.
You may also want to consider the following:
- Understanding the MER (Monthly Equivalent Rate) can be helpful, as it breaks down the annual interest rate into a monthly equivalent. This can be particularly helpful for understanding the implications of compound interest over the period of the equity release.
- Some equity release plans have a fixed interest rate, which means the rate won’t change over the life of the loan. Others have variable rates, which could go up or down. Both options have their pros and cons, depending on your individual circumstances and risk tolerance.
Remember, always seek independent financial advice from a qualified advisor who can help you compare products and understand the potential costs and risks involved.
Equity Release Interest Rates Compared
|Provider
|Scheme Name
|Monthly
(Rate)
The amount of interest due per period, as a proportion of the amount lent, deposited, or borrowed.
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Sovereign Flex Lump Sum (Fee) (AP) (Single)
|5.89%
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Sovereign Flex Lump Sum (Fee Free) (AP) (Single)
|5.96%
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Sovereign Flex Lump Sum (1% Cashback) (AP) (Single)
|6.06%
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Classic Flexible Lump Sum 2
|6.10%
|Just Retirement
|Age Partnership J1 Lump Sum Fixed ERC (Enhanced)
|6.11%
|Just Retirement
|Age Partnership J2 Lump Sum Fixed ERC (Enhanced)
|6.14%
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Classic Flexible Lump Sum 1
|6.15%
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Sovereign Flex Lump Sum (2% Cashback) (AP) (Single)
|6.16%
|Aviva
|Age Partnership Lifestyle Flexible Option Fixed ERC
|N/A
|Pure Retirement
|Age Partnership Sovereign Flex Lump Sum (3% Cashback) (AP) (Single)
|6.26%
Updated: 01/06/2023
Scenario
60 Year Old Single Male
£300k Property Value
£30k Release
How to Reduce Your Equity Release Interest Rate
To reduce your equity release interest rate, you could employ a number of strategies.
Here’s what you can do:
- Shop around: Research and compare products from different providers to find the best interest rates and terms.
- Negotiate with providers: Some equity release providers may be willing to negotiate on interest rates or offer special promotions to new customers.
- Choose a lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratio: Opting for a lower LTV ratio can reduce the risk to the lender, which may result in a lower interest rate being offered.
Reducing equity release interest rates may not always be possible, so it’s essential to carefully consider the overall costs and risks associated with any equity release product before making a decision.
Don’t forget the risks
Equity release carries several potential risks you need to be aware of if you’re considering taking out this type of loan.
These risks include:
- Equity release may reduce the value of your estate, meaning there would be less to leave as inheritance.
- It can also affect your tax position and eligibility for means-tested benefits.
- The compounding of interest on an equity release scheme means the amount owed can grow quickly, and you could end up owing the full value of your home.
- There can be substantial fees for repaying the loan early.
It’s essential to seek advice from a qualified equity release advisor before deciding on an equity release plan.
Paying Back Interest on Equity Release Plans
Paying back interest on equity release plans isn’t mandatory (unless you’ve taken out a plan that specifically requires interest repayments, like an Interest-Only lifetime mortgage).
Instead, the interest is added to the loan amount and compounded over time, meaning the amount owed will increase substantially over the life of the loan.
The total debt accumulated on a lifetime mortgage will be repaid when the property’s sold once the borrower moves into long-term care or passes away.
However
Starting in May 2022, all new lifetime mortgages approved by the Equity Release Council must include the option of making penalty-free payments.10
Making interest payments could help reduce the amount owed over time significantly.
Recent Trends & Developments in Equity Release Interest Rates
Recent trends and developments in equity release interest rates include a gentle increase in the number of plans being taken out as rates slowly start to drop, according to the chair of the Equity Release Council.11
Common Questions
Are Variable Interest Rates Currently Available for Equity Release?
Yes, variable interest rates are currently available for equity release, but these rates must be capped if the plan in question is approved by the Equity Release Council.12
How Long Does It Take to Secure an Equity Release Plan With a Low Interest Rate?
The time it takes to secure an equity release plan with a low interest rate can vary depending on several steps, including making sure you meet the eligibility criteria, getting a property valuation, and completing the legal paperwork, which can take several weeks to several months to complete.13
To expedite the process, borrowers can research providers and products, gather the necessary information ahead of time, and seek independent financial and legal advice.
How Does Inflation Affect Equity Release Interest Rates?
Inflation affects equity release interest rates because it reduces the value of money over time.
The Bank of England might raise the base interest rate to slow down high inflation, and this would typically lead to an increase in interest rates for all financial products, including equity release.14
Lenders raise their rates to ensure they don’t lose money, as the money they get back from equity release plans will be worth less because of inflation.
Moreover, if people expect inflation to rise in the future, this can also cause an increase in equity release interest rates.
Are Equity Release Interest Rates Higher Than Traditional Mortgage Rates?
Yes, equity release interest rates are typically higher than traditional mortgage rates because of the increased risks to the lender associated with equity release products.15
Can I Make Interest Payments on My Equity Release Plan to Reduce the Amount Owed?
Yes, you can make interest payments on your equity release plan to reduce the amount owed.16
How Often Are Equity Release Interest Rates Reviewed?
Equity release interest rates are typically reviewed as judged necessary based on economic factors, but the frequency can vary by provider and product.
How Do Equity Release Interest Rates Compare Across Different Providers?
Equity release interest rates vary across different providers depending on factors such as the product and the Loan-to-Value ratio.17
How Do Equity Release Interest Rates Vary by Location Within the UK?
Equity release interest rates don’t typically vary by location within the UK.
Instead, rates are determined by the specific product, the borrower’s individual circumstances, and the amount borrowed.18
How Can My Health Impact the Equity Release Interest Rate I’m Offered?
Your health can impact the equity release interest rate you’re offered by potentially making you eligible for an Enhanced lifetime mortgage designed for borrowers with certain health conditions.
These products may offer lower interest rates or larger loans than standard equity release products.19
In Conclusion
Equity release interest rates can significantly impact the cost and overall value of an equity release plan.
These rates can vary depending on factors such as the product’s features, the borrower’s state of health, and the amount borrowed.
Borrowers can compare equity release interest rates by researching providers and products, considering fixed vs. variable rates, looking for flexibility, and seeking independent financial advice.
It’s also important to understand the risks associated with equity release plans, such as negative equity and potential impact on inheritance.
By carefully reviewing the terms and conditions of any equity release product, seeking independent financial advice, and considering the impact of interest rates, borrowers can make informed decisions about equity release interest rates that align with their financial goals and needs.
