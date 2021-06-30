Driving at Over 70 – Know Your Rights

Up To What Age Can You Drive?

Driving in the UK is not illegal, but it can be if you are found to have an “intolerable risk of harm.”

What does this mean?

Driving is only forbidden when someone has problems like failing eyesight or a cognitive decline that makes them unable to drive safely.

It doesn’t matter how old they are.

There is an upper age limit of 70. This means that after you turn 70, your driving license can be revoked if it’s felt you may not be able to drive safely because of certain medical conditions.

And the good news?

You have the chance to appeal this decision, but sometimes even if a driver wins their appeal, they might still need to stop driving entirely anyway.

So it would make sense to speak with someone like Road Safety GB and find out whether or not they’re fit enough before continuing behind the wheel!

Debunking the Myths

Myth 1: You Must Take A New Driving Test When You Reach 70

Wrong! As long as a driver’s sight is okay and they’re not suffering from cognitive decline, there are no requirements to take an additional driving test.

Myth 2: You Must Pay To Renew A Driving Licence

Wrong! The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA or DVA in Northern Ireland) will usually send a reminder letter when it’s time to renew your license.

Now:

If you want the reminder letter, then contact DVLA because they’ll be happy to provide one.

How Much Does it Cost to Renew a Driving Licence at 70?

There’s no cost to renew a driving license at 70.

How Soon Can You Renew Your Driving Licence?

In case you’re wondering,

You can renew your license at any time.

A driving licence is valid until the date on which it expires so long as you can still drive safely and competently.

You will not be issued with an updated license when this period has expired.

Still, the existing one remains in force until you reach 70 years of age or meet other conditions that would make you ineligible to continue driving legally.

Can You Renew Your Driving Licence Online?

You can renew your driving licence by post or in person.

Here’s how:

The DVLA will send you a reminder letter when it is time to renew, including details of how to do so either online or by visiting the Post Office.

If this service isn’t offered where you live, contact them, and they’ll be happy to provide one.

When you’re ready to go ahead with the driving licence renewal process, make sure that any medical conditions that might affect your ability to drive are up-to-date on the relevant section of your application form.”

Identity Checks

The DVLA will check your identity against their records at a Post Office in person.

So you’ll need to bring an ID with you, such as a passport or driving licence, and one other form of identification like an NHS card2 or benefits letter.

You can also provide details including date of birth, address history, national insurance number, and gender online before going into the office.

What if You Have A Medical Condition?

If your medical condition means that you can’t drive, the DVLA will notify you of this and advise if any other options are available. They’ll also tell you about rehabilitation courses so that when it’s safe to do so again, you’re insured.

Which Medical Conditions Do I Have to Declare to DVLA?

You need to declare any medical condition you have that might affect your driving or ability to control a vehicle. This includes things like epilepsy, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, any conditions that affect both eyes or total loss of sight in one eye, heart conditions, and diabetes.”

Declaring A Health Condition to Your Insurance Provider

If you have a declared medical condition, it’s essential to think about how this might affect your insurance. Your insurer will ask you for full details and may change the level of cover or put other restrictions on what they offer.

What if the Elder Driver Refuses to Stop Driving?

If an older person still drives and refuses to stop, the family member could get a court order.

This is called ‘removal of right to drive’ or ‘driving disqualification.’

Let’s have a closer look,

Family members should discuss:

What they’ve tried so far

How the older driver has ignored their concerns

The number of accidents caused due to poor judgment from the elder driver.

Some people who refuse to stop driving will slow down in speed instead – but at some point, it gets unsafe because then there are more risks of getting into accidents.

In some cases, it might be advisable for the older driver to switch from driving a car to an automatic vehicle that has less speed and turning control.

Common Questions

✅ Do I Have to Take a Driving Test When I Reach 70? No, but you may need a medical test and medical report. ✅ What Types of Vehicles Can I Drive at 70 Years Old? You can drive a light goods vehicle with an automatic gearbox and no more than nine passenger seats. ✅ Can a Doctor Stop an Older Adult From Driving? A doctor can revoke a driver’s license for up to three months if they’re not fit. ✅ What Medical Condition Can Stop You From Driving? If you suffer from mental health conditions like dementia, any chronic neurological condition such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, or epilepsy – in some cases.

In conclusion

In a nutshell,

When someone turns 70, their licence may be revoked if certain conditions might affect how they drive.

When you hit this milestone in life, some changes happen, like failing eyesight or cognitive decline, making them unsafe drivers on the road. – If someone under 18 has been caught committing an offense, police will give them informal advice rather than formal action, but any penalty will still apply!

If you’re over the age of 70, then it’s worth speaking to a specialist about your driving and medical condition.