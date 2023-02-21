Downsizing or Equity Release in 2023
Looking to downsize soon?
The average cost of moving house in the UK is now more than £13,0001.
This is over and above valuation and survey fees, stamp duty, and legal fees.
Fortunately, there’s another option to consider if you want to unlock some funds for your retirement years – equity release.
Which one is better for you?
Well, that’s an answer you’ll probably get to after reading this article.
As experts in our field, we discuss the following in this article:
Our dedicated team has carefully examined the advantages and disadvantages of both equity release and downsizing.
We’ve mapped out what each option entails, as well as the key considerations to help you get to the most suitable option for you.
Let’s explore these 2 options in more detail below!
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
What’s Downsizing?
Downsizing is when you sell your home to buy a cheaper one. In most cases, the new home is also relatively smaller or more modest.
The purpose of downsizing is to unlock funds after the sale of what might’ve been your family home.
Considering that your new home will be cheaper, the money made from the sale, less any moving expenses and outstanding loan repayments, can be used to fund your retirement years.
What Are the Benefits of Downsizing?
The benefits of downsizing, from a lifestyle point of view, include starting afresh and creating new memories in a new home.
Financially, there are some notable benefits of downsizing as well, such as:
- You can still enjoy the benefits of 100% home ownership in the case of a lifetime mortgage only, whilst having financial security for your retirement years.
- Moving to a smaller property or cheaper area means that you cut down on maintenance costs, utilities, rates, and levies, among other things.
- You can capitalise on any favourable property market conditions when buying the new home, given your experience and potential to make more informed decisions as a homeowner.
Things to Be Aware of When Downsizing
The things to be aware of when downsizing are the costs of moving to a new home.
These can add up to a considerable amount. Getting a clear and accurate picture of the sale proceeds, based on a property valuation, versus all relevant moving costs is crucial.
Apart from potential space limitations when hosting friends or family, you should also make provision for home renovations.
It’s unlikely that you’ll be 100% happy with your new home, so you may need to set some money aside to tweak a few things.
This’ll likely dig into any profit made from the sale of your old home.
What’s Equity Release?
Equity release is a tax-free way for you to gain access to your home equity whilst still living there.
You can opt to receive the money as a lump sum or regular access to a cash facility.
You can also receive it as a combination of the above.
Types Of Equity Release
There are 2 types of equity release to consider.
Here’s more information on each.
Lifetime Mortgage
A lifetime mortgage is a type of loan secured against your property value.
You aren’t expected to make any monthly repayments or pay rent after receiving the funds.
Instead, the money plus any interest accrued will be recouped through sale once you and your spouse pass away or move into a permanent care facility.
Home Reversion Plan
A home reversion plan is the sale of a portion or your entire home, but you can still occupy it rent-free.
No interest is applicable as this isn’t a loan.
What Are the Benefits of Equity Release?
The benefits of releasing equity include:
- There’s no need to move out of your home.
- Tax-free cash with no monthly repayments required.
- Flexibility on how you prefer to receive your funds, as well as transferring the agreement to another property. The latter is only permissible if it’s in line with the financial lender’s terms and conditions.
Things to Be Aware Of
The things to be aware of when releasing equity include:
- Equity Release will impact the amount of inheritance you can leave.
- Equity Release will impact on your entitlement to means-tested benefits now or in the future.
- Equity Release is a lifelong commitment; some plans may have early repayment charges, which can be discussed with your advisor.
Is Downsizing an Alternative Option to Equity Release?
Yes, downsizing is an alternative option to equity release.
Both are viable options to consider.
The decision will be guided by your preferences, equity requirements, as well as your inheritance plans.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Can You Downsize With Equity Release?
Yes, you can downsize with equity release based on the agreement with your financial lender.
If your lender permits, you could transfer the scheme to another property.
Alternatively, you could repay the equity release product earlier than expected and buy a more modest home.
Early repayment generally results in a hefty early repayment fee.
Is It Better to Downsize or Do Equity Release?
Downsizing may be better than equity release from a financial perspective.
Downsizing gives you the flexibility to weigh up your options regarding the sale of your current home and explore the property market for a good deal.
From a sentimental perspective, equity release might be the preferred option because you get to keep your home.
Although, the ultimate sale of the property and not being able to retain it for inheritance purposes could outweigh the good.
In short, the better option is whatever works best for you and your financial goals.
Equity Release vs Downsizing
When deciding between equity release and downsizing, the best option for you will be guided by personal preferences and priorities.
These are some of the things to bear in mind when making the decision:
- Sentimental attachment to your home – for some, the thought of having to lose a house filled with memories may be difficult. Ask yourself if this is something you are prepared to do.
- Appetite for the property market – in theory, buying and selling property might seem like a good plan, but it can take its toll on you in your senior years. The admin and legalities of the property market can be daunting and highly taxing.
- Inheritance to beneficiaries – if your goal has always been to pass the family home down to your kids as an inheritance, then don’t make a decision on a whim.
How to Decide if Equity Release or Downsizing is Right For You?
To decide if equity release or downsizing is right for you, you must keep in mind why you need the money, how much money you need, as well as how soon you need it.
Equity Release vs Downsizing Costs Table
Common Questions
Is Downsizing a Good Idea?
Downsizing can be a good idea if you’re looking for a no-frills home that’s modest and will allow you to save on utilities and maintenance in years to come.
Is There a Better Alternative to Equity Release?
A better alternative to equity release could be downsizing.
There are other financing options you could explore, such as a retirement interest-only mortgage (RIO).
The main advantage of this compared to a lifetime mortgage is the interest repayment, which is repaid over time rather than as a lump sum at the end of the mortgage.
Can I Sell My House if I Have Equity Release on It?
Yes, you can sell your house if you have equity release on it, provided that your lender is in agreement.
In Conclusion
There is merit to both downsizing and equity release, but each comes with its own advantages and disadvantages.
There’s no universal “better option.” So, understanding your financial goals and considering them with each option is necessary.
Downsizing is preferred if you’re looking to cut down on utility and maintenance costs in the long run.
On the other hand, equity release can be the better option if you want to avoid moving costs and continue living in your home.
The only person who can determine whether equity release or downsizing is the right option for you, is you.
Have You Used Our
Free Equity Release Calculator Yet? 👇
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the EveryInvestor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. While we try & keep the information up to date & correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services mentioned in the website. Learn more about our editorial guidelines.
Found an Error? Please report it here.