What Can Mansfield Building Society Offer You? (Updated 2023)
Are you wondering if Mansfield Building Society offers equity release?
If you’re approaching retirement or already retired, you’ve probably heard of equity release.
Equity release allows you to access the equity in your property in the form of a cash lump sum while you continue to live in your home.
And the loan is only due when you die or enter long-term care.
There are pros and cons to equity release which you should consider carefully and that includes finding the right equity release provider.
We’ve researched leading equity release plans and have a comprehensive knowledge of the equity release sector.
Here’s what we found about Mansfield Building Society…
Who’s Mansfield Building Society?
The Mansfield Building Society, founded in 18701, is a UK building society, which has its headquarters in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
It started out as The North Nottinghamshire Permanent Benefit Building Society.
It’s a member of the Building Societies Association2.
Why You Could Consider Mansfield Building Society
You could consider Mansfield Building Society as it strives to continue being a reliable and autonomous mutual organisation.
As a cooperative building society that’s independent and committed to giving each of its clients a personalised level of service, it’s proud to continue serving its members and the local community.
Because of its governance, the Society actively supports local communities as a cooperative through sponsorship, charity giving, and the involvement of its employees.
What Services Does Mansfield Building Society Offer?
Mansfield Building Society provides a selection of mortgage options that are simple and transparent to assist customers meet their unique housing demands in addition to safe and secure savings.
The Society provides both fixed and reduced rate retirement mortgages.
Joint borrowers are evaluated based on both of them being able to support the mortgage and are assessed using 100% of gross pension income.
Does Mansfield Building Society Offer Equity Release?
No, Mansfield Building Society doesn’t offer equity release in the form of lifetime mortgages or home reversion plans.
It does, however, offer several retirement mortgage plans including Retirement Interest Only Mortgages (RIO) and residential mortgages up to age 85.
Both capital repayment and interest-only mortgages must be paid off before the borrower turns 85 in order to qualify for conventional residential lending.
The maximum Loan to Value (LTV)3 for all repayment options if the mortgage is to be repaid between 70 and 85 years of age is 70%.
What Are Mansfield Building Society’s Interest Rates?
Mansfield Building Society has been offering a competitive market-leading rate on both lifetime and residential mortgages since 2014.
It offers a 2-year fixed rate on interest-only mortgages of 5.9%* (APRC).
With its residential mortgages, it offers a 2-year fixed rate of 5.9%* or a 2-year discounted rate 3.25%*.
Equity release interest rates start from 5.68% to 7%* (AER).
View the latest equity release interest rates here.
*While we regularly review our rates, these may have shifted since our last update.
What Are Mansfield Building Society’s Fees?
The fees for Mansfield Building Society are a £199 application fee, and an £800 completion fee on both interest only and residential mortgages4.
In addition, it also offers homeowners a free valuation service.
Does Mansfield Building Society Have An Equity Release Calculator?
Mansfield Building Society offers a mortgage calculator but not an equity release calculator.
What Are The Advantages & Disadvantages of Mansfield Building Society
The advantage of Mansfield Building Society is it was founded in 1870 and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)5, while the disadvantage is that it doesn’t offer equity release plans.
Here’s more.
Mansfield Building Society Pros
The pros of Mansfield Building Society are:
- It was founded in 1870 and is regulated by the FCA.
- It offers residential mortgages up to the age of 85 and interest only mortgages.
- It offers competitive interest rates.
Mansfield Building Society Cons
The cons of Mansfield Building Society are:
- It doesn’t offer equity release plans.
- Joint borrowers are evaluated based on both of them being able to support the mortgage and are assessed using 100% of gross pension income.
- In order to repay the lump sum on an interest only mortgage at the end of the term, you must be able to demonstrate an acceptable repayment strategy when you apply.
How Did We Review the Info on Mansfield Building Society?
Our team assessed all the available information on Mansfield Building Society to bring you this detailed guide.
This is an independent 3rd party information review, we are not affiliated with Mansfield Building Society and have not provided this review at its request.
Mansfield Building Society Customer Reviews
Have a look at what its customers have to say about Mansfield Building Society.
Mansfield Building Society Complaints
If you want to lodge a complaint with Mansfield Building Society you can contact it directly via its website.
Alternatively, you can write to them at:
Mansfield Bldg Soc, Regent Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 1SSN G 1 8 1 S S, UNITED KINGDOM.
Mansfield Building Society FCA Details
Trading Names
- Mansfield Building Society
- The Mansfield Building Society
FCA Permitted Services
- Banking
- Insurance
- Mortgages & Home Finance
- Consumer Credit
- Pensions
- Investments
- Other Services
Regulators
- Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
- Financial Services Authority Now the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)6
Registration Numbers
- FCA Ref Number: 206049
- Mutuals Register Number: 359B
FCA & Mutuals Links
- FCA Link: FCA Link
- Mutuals Public Register Link: Mutuals Link
Mansfield Building Society Contact Number & Address
- +44 162 367 6300
- Regent St, Mansfield NG18 1SS, United Kingdom.
Common Questions
Is Mansfield Building Society a Member of the Equity Release Council?
No, Mansfield Building Society isn’t a member of the Equity Release Council.
However, it’s not just mutuals that are excluded from membership, many other lenders are also unable to become members due to rules put in place by our regulatory body.
Who Owns Mansfield Building Society?
Mansfield Building Society is a mutual building society with over 240 staff members.
It was established in 1866 under the name of the Mansfield Permanent Benefit Building Society and later changed to its current name in 1974.
Where Can I Find Mansfield Building Society Jobs?
You can find Mansfield Building Society jobs on its dedicated jobs page.
Does Mansfield Building Society Offer Equity Release?
No, Mansfield Building Society doesn’t offer equity release.
Is Mansfield Building Society Safe?
Yes, Mansfield Building Society is governed by the Financial Conduct Authority and is therefore deemed to be safe.
In Conclusion
Mansfield Building Society was founded in 1870 and has its headquarters in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
The Society doesn’t offer equity release plans in the form of lifetime mortgages or home revision plans.
It does, however, offer a few mortgage options for those approaching or already in retirement.
These products include residential mortgages up to 85 years and interest only mortgages.
If you want to apply for residential mortgages, it will assess 100% of your retirement income for eligibility purposes.
And if you’re looking at interest-only mortgages, it will assess your plans to pay the lump sum capital at the end of the mortgage term.
You won’t be able to get equity release with Mansfield Building Society, but if you’re looking for a residential or interest-only mortgage, it’s a safe option in 2023.
