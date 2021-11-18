Divorce and Your Mortgage

A divorce can have a big impact on many aspects of life, including your finances. It is important that everyone understands how their financial situation will be affected by divorce before making any decisions about where they want to live or who they are going to co-sign with.

Keep Paying the Mortgage

Let’s get started!

If you are going through a divorce and you still plan to keep the house, then it is imperative that you continue making your mortgage payments.

If you stop paying, this can have severe consequences, including foreclosure on the property or a court ruling that could limit what assets are considered marital and therefore claimable by one spouse in divorce proceedings.

Your mortgage company can also give you an idea about how likely they will foreclose on your property.

If they do, you may want to consider refinancing your home.

Contact Your Bank

If you are unsure about what to do with your mortgage, contact your bank.

You see:

By talking with your bank, you can get an idea of what type of steps need to be taken if the house is sold.

Work out your options.

To make the best decision for your family, you should work out all of the options.

Sell Up and Move Out

Selling up and moving out is one option that you might want to consider.

This could be a good idea if your children have already grown up, or it’s just time for a change of scenery anyway.

By selling up, you can use the equity in your home to buy a new house, as well as pay off any mortgages.

This is also an option if there’s just one spouse that wants to move out or divorce because they are not happy living together anymore and want their own space.

Continue to Pay Your Existing Mortgage

Another option is to continue paying your existing mortgage and live in the home until it’s paid off.

What does this mean for you?

This means that you won’t have any outstanding payments on a new house, but you will also not be able to use the equity from your old place as an asset for buying another one.

Keep the Property

If you or your ex-partner still want to stay in the house, you’ll have to decide who will pay for it.

Then you will need to sign over ownership to the other person and be removed from the title deed.

But remember that you will need a new mortgage agreement1, so it’s worth checking with your lender first before signing anything over if this is an option for you and your ex-partner.

This also means that one of you will have to pay off any outstanding mortgages on their own as well, which could be a problem if you can’t afford to do this on your own.

Again, check with the lender before signing anything over or even selling the property; it may be cheaper, in the long run, to keep paying for it yourself and give up any equity that’s accrued.

How to Get a New Mortgage in Just Your Name?

If you’re not in the market for a new mortgage agreement, then it’s still worth checking with your lender about getting one in just your name.

They’ll tell you if this is something that will work or not and if there are any costs involved before signing anything over.

The good news is that,

You can get a new mortgage in just your name without adding any co-signers to the agreement.

Do You Need Insurance?

It’s also worth checking with the lender about your insurance.

The company you have it through may not be willing to insure you if there is a co-signer on the mortgage unless they are paying too, and that can increase costs for both of you.

Simply put:

This all depends on the policy type you have and how they are set up.

If you want to leave your spouse or partner on the insurance, then it’s worth checking with them about whether they’ll be willing to pay for their share of the costs before deciding if you should change yours.

Can Older Borrowers Get a New Mortgage?

In some cases, an older borrower might be able to get a new mortgage.

It’s worth checking with the lender about whether they offer this type of service and how it works.

As there are often conditions, you must have equity in your current home that counts towards any new mortgages obtained, which can affect what lenders will allow.

What If You Are in Negative Equity?

If you are in negative equity2, it may not be possible to get a new mortgage.

However, if your home is worth more than the outstanding debt or has enough equity, then it might be possible, and this will depend on what type of policy you have and how they are set up.

If the negative equity is high, it might not be possible to get any loan, and this means that if your spouse has 50% of the outstanding debt.

Then they would need to agree with getting some settlement agreement, or else there isn’t an option as lenders won’t provide a new mortgage.

If the negative equity is not that high, then it might still be possible to get some loan, but this will depend on what type of settlement agreement you have and again.

The negative equity you have will also affect how much you can borrow for a new mortgage.

Get Advice

There is a solution that will depend on your individual needs for every financial situation.

However, going through a divorce needs particular attention, and it’s essential to understand what is going on with your mortgage.

The majority of the time, divorce is not mutually agreed upon, and it can be stressful to think about the future with a partner with whom you no longer want to live.

Moreover,

Going through a divorce will most likely affect your family, children, finances, homeownership, and more, so make sure that you have guidance from an expert throughout this challenging process.

Consider Your Other Financial Assets

When you split up, these joint assets will need to be split in half.

these assets include:

the home you are living in as a couple and the other one or two homes that each of you has listed on your credit report

investments like stocks if they have been transferred into joint investment accounts, mutual funds, bonds

bank accounts that were jointly owned.

It is important to understand how the division of these assets will impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage in the future.

If you haven’t already, it is best to talk with an attorney about how this split-up may affect your eligibility.

This way, they can help you understand what resources are available and give guidance on which option would be better for you financially.

No Name on the Deed?

If there is no name on the deed, it is important to speak with an attorney.

If there is no name on the deed, then it can cause further complications in the divorce proceedings.

This is because it can lead to a fight over who should have ownership of the home or what part each spouse needs to pay for out of their settlement funds.

Speaking with an attorney about this beforehand will help make sure that you are protected, and your rights are being respected.

Common Questions

✅ If My Husband/Wife Has a Mortgage on a House He/She Bought before We Were Married, Is It Half Mine? If a husband or wife had purchased the house before you were married, then it is only “half-yours” if both of your names are on the mortgage. ✅ What Happens If My Ex-husband Stops Paying Our Joint Mortgage? If your ex-husband is having difficulties due to some financial circumstances, he may stop paying the mortgage. This could lead to foreclosure and, in many cases, can leave you with no rights of ownership or any say in what happens to the property. This would mean you will need to work with an attorney skilled in family law who can advise as needed about the best course of action. ✅ What Happens If I Can’t Refinance after Divorce? If you can’t refinance, the house could go into foreclosure. This would leave your ex-spouse with legal rights to purchase it at auction and a right to back out of any divorce agreement that was made concerning the property. ✅ What If My Spouse Refuses to Negotiate over the Mortgage? If you cannot negotiate with your spouse over the mortgage, the court can order a sale of the house. If this is done before one year has passed after the divorce decree or separation agreement, it will be up for public bidding.

In conclusion

Divorce can be a long, drawn-out process. One of the things that often gets overlooked during this time is your mortgage loan and how it works with divorce proceedings. If you are going through a divorce, it’s important to know what effects your mortgage will have on the proceedings.

The best way to avoid any surprises when it comes to your mortgage is by having a frank discussion about these issues with an attorney specializing in family law so that your division of assets runs smoothly.