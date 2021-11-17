Direct Deal vs. Mortgage Broker

We all know the feeling,

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or have been in the real estate market for years, at some point, you will need to decide whether to work with a mortgage broker or go it alone.

What Are Your Options?

Working with a mortgage broker will be cheaper for buyers because brokers typically work on commission and don’t charge fees. However, you may not receive as much attention since they are working with so many clients at once.

Direct dealers can offer more personalized service, but it costs money upfront or in the form of higher interest rates to cover their expenses, such as advertising and marketing materials. The decision depends on your needs!

Direct Deal

If you have chosen to go with a direct deal, you will be taking the initiative of applying for a mortgage loan yourself.

You will need to find a lender willing or able to reach an agreement with you and then navigate all the paperwork necessary to close your home purchase.

Even if it may seem more expensive, this option can come with some advantages!

Here’s how:

For example, a direct dealer will be able to offer you personalized service.

They can understand your specific needs and help guide you through applying for a mortgage loan without being pressured by other clients that they may have at the same time.

The key drawback is it takes more effort on behalf of the homebuyer, who has to do all the work.

Mortgage Broker

When choosing to work with a mortgage broker, you will have more options and better rates than if you go it alone.

Mortgage brokers don’t charge fees for their services, so they can afford to offer lower interest rates.

However, mortgage brokers can be more expensive in the long run because they’ll take a cut off your monthly payments.

They also have less experience with these loans and won’t offer personalized service as direct dealers do.

A broker may not understand what you want from your home purchase if it doesn’t match their portfolio of interests.

And the good news?

Mortgage brokers can be a good option for people who are new to the country or unfamiliar with how mortgages work and don’t want any extra hassle in their home buying experience.

The bottom line is, whether you go with a mortgage broker or direct dealer will depend on what you are looking for and how much time and effort it will require from your end to get the best possible outcome.

What Types Are There?

There are two types of mortgage deals, a broker can find you one.

One is the broker’s loans, which will come with their mark-up (a fee that may be hidden).

The second type is called ‘wholesale’ or ‘volume.’ These loans have no added fees, so they’re cheaper for borrowers, but brokers won’t offer these themselves because they don’t make any money off them.

They’ll send your application to other lenders to meet needs that aren’t within their portfolio of interests.

In many cases, it makes sense to go through a broker for your first home purchase as long as you feel confident about negotiating on your behalf when necessary this way, you avoid any added fees they may charge.

But if you want to feel like you have more control over the process, a direct deal could be your best bet.

This way, you’re not paying any additional costs for lending agencies and brokers, which means lower interest rates on loans or better terms in general.

It’s important to know that this is only possible when lenders are willing to offer these terms, so it might take some time before getting approval – but it does mean there won’t be any surprises on closing day!

How Do Brokers Get Paid?

Mortgage brokers in the UK get paid through a commission; this will come out as part of your monthly repayments.

You see:

This is why it’s so important to be aware of any other fees or commissions that might come up at the closing time and factor them into your decision as well.

Thus making them fee-free brokers.

Dealing Direct — The Advantages

Dealing directly has many advantages over going with a mortgage broker. For example, you may be able to get both the loan and purchase price at your bank or building society1. This can make things much easier in terms of managing them separately.

Exclusive Direct Only Deals

Banks offer a wide range of mortgages, including ones with unique features like low-interest rates or flexible terms.

They offer these deals directly to the consumer, without any middlemen, because they want to keep their customers happy and make a sale.

No Broker Fees

By choosing to deal direct, you will never have to pay a broker fee2.

And because the bank deals with you directly, there are no complicated and confusing forms to fill out, and it’s all done in person when the time comes.

Dealing Direct — The Disadvantages

There are a couple of disadvantages to dealing direct.

Limited Choice

If you find a mortgage that’s the perfect fit for your needs from a bank, then great!

But most banks offer a limited range of mortgages, including ones with special features like low-interest rates or flexible terms.

If you’re looking for something unusual, then it may be worth your while to work through a broker.

Mortgage Brokers — The Advantages

A mortgage broker is a middleman between you and the bank.

What does this mean for you?

This means more choice for you, with mortgages available from many different banks, including specialist ones that offer competitive rates and features not found elsewhere.

The Whole Market Comparison

Brokers will also be able to offer you a whole market comparison, meaning that they’ll include mortgages from lenders with different rates and terms rather than just the ones provided by their bank.

It’s hard for banks to do this as the vast majority only provide one or two types of mortgage.

So if your needs are different, for example, you have a partner and want to share your mortgage repayments, then it may be worth your while working through a broker.

Exclusive Deals

You may also get exclusive deals by going through a broker, such as an interest-free period on the mortgage.

This is common with mortgages from some specialist lenders and can save you money in the long run if your circumstances are right.

Advice

If you’re undecided about which type of mortgage to go for, one option is to speak with a broker.

So what’s the better way?

It depends on your circumstances and needs.

You may want an impartial opinion or need advice from someone who knows all lenders’ deals in detail.

Convenience

You may also find that going through a broker is more convenient for you.

Now:

If, for example, it’s challenging to make time during the day or evening to ring around lenders and compare offers, then this would be an option worth considering.

Mortgage brokers — the disadvantages

However, a broker may not always be your best option. If you’re happy to do the research yourself, then there is no need for someone else to help you out and take their cut of the deal.

No Direct Deals

You can also save yourself some money by going direct to the lender without paying an extra fee.

Possible Broker Fees

Brokers usually have an additional cost for looking after your application.

The fee can be either a flat rate or a percentage of the deal size, and it’s worth bearing in mind that this could make a big difference to you, particularly if you’re borrowing more money.

How Do I Ensure I Get the Best Mortgage Deal?

It’s essential to research the market and look at what the different providers can offer you.

Compare the interest rates and fees, as well as the lengths of deals on offer.

It’s also a good idea to read up on what other people are saying about their experiences with different brokers or lenders to understand which is best for you.

Get advice from experienced experts who can help you understand if the mortgages available suit your needs.

You’ll need some expert guidance when it comes time to make any final decisions. Indeed, mortgage advisors will consider all factors before advising whether going direct would work out better than using a broker.

Common Questions

✅ What Is the Difference between a Mortgage Broker and a Mortgage Lender? A mortgage broker is basically like a middleman. They work as an intermediary between the lender and borrower, so they do not directly control how much you will be charged in fees or what interest rate your loan will carry. Generally speaking, brokers can offer very similar deals to lenders, but because of their lack of power, they cannot always offer the lowest rates. ✅ Am I Allowed to Speak to More than One Broker? Yes, you are allowed to speak with more than one broker. ✅ How Do I Know If a Mortgage Broker Is Legit? Brokers have been required to register with an approved regulator and be regulated by them. The regulating institute is known as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Brokers are also required to comply with a code of conduct that their approved regulator sets. They must follow the Code and any rules or guidelines that their regulator has issued to be eligible for registration and remain compliant. ✅ What Types of Mortgage Brokers Are There? There are two main types of brokers: an independent mortgage broker and a tied mortgage broker. A tied or captive broker works for the lender, bank, credit union etc.; they sell that particular company’s products and services exclusively, so you can only get what they offer. An independent broker is not tethered to any one particular lender, bank, credit union etc. They can offer you the best mortgage products on the market.

In conclusion

In short,

The most important factors to consider when choosing a mortgage are which products or services you want, what type of company will best meet your needs, and how much research you have done into different brokers?