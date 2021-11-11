Demand for physical gold increases as its dollar price falls

Mark Patterson
Written by Mark Patterson
Last Updated 11 Nov 2021
Private investor sentiment for gold hits 7-month high

BullionVault, an online service for retail investors to buy and sell physical gold and silver, said its Gold Investor Index rose to a seven-month high in September as prices dropped beneath $1200 per ounce and towards last year’s lows.

It saw the number of private investors buying physical gold during September rise by more than one-third from August. The number of sellers, in contrast, was unchanged. That took the Gold Investor Index – which measures the balance of net buyers over sellers as a proportion of all gold-owning clients – up from 51.7 to 53.4, the highest level since February.

A reading of 50.0 would indicate equal numbers of people growing and choosing to reduce their gold holdings on BullionVault. The index peaked in September 2011 at 71.7, and hit a four-and-a-half year low at 51.2 this June.

Head of research Adrian Ash said: “After a quiet summer, last month delivered the sharpest price drop since last year’s crash found its floor in June. That brought a jump in bargain-hunting by private investors, marking a stark contrast to what money managers are doing with gold.

“Whether from Asian jewellery buyers or self-directed Western investors, it must be said that a gold market led by bargain-hunting alone cannot run sharply higher. But the number of people choosing to hedge against financial risk with gold’s lower-cost insurance continues to grow.”

Gold priced in dollars ended September 5.8% lower at $1216 per ounce, the sharpest month-end drop since June 2013, when dollar prices fell 14.5%. Spot gold has since fallen below $1200 – the lowest level since 2013′s crash low of $1180, touched at end-June and then again in late December.

Prices have fallen less quickly for euro and sterling investors as those currencies also dropped against the dollar, ending September at 3-months of £750 and €964 per ounce – down 3.7% and 1.7% respectively from the last day of August.

The company’s customers own about $1.3bn of gold, with the precious metal held in vaults in London, Singapore, New York, Toronto and Zurich. According to the report, customers added 0.3% more gold last month to new record holdings of 33.2 tonnes.  Customers also added 0.3% more silver to a new record of 468.5 tonnes as its dollar price fell over 12%, taking it to new four-and-half-year lows, since surpassed, at $16.75 per ounce.

Approximately 50% of its 53,000 user base are in the UK, with 20% in the US, and the the balance spread across France, Germany and Italy.

At the time of publishing the spot price for gold was $1206.08 (£750.98) and for silver $17.32 (£10.77).

