Critical illness cover is a type of insurance that covers you for all your usual outgoings in the event that you are diagnosed with one of the conditions on its list. The most common condition among these is cancer, but other serious illnesses such as Parkinson’s Disease1 can also be covered.

Average Cost of Critical Illness Cover

The average amount that people are quoted for critical illness cover is around £30 for every £100 of cover. This works out at around 30% of the cost of a year’s worth of insurance, but this is just an average and there are many factors that can influence how much you will have to pay.

Critical Illness Cover Costs Influencing Factors

There are many factors that influence the cost of your premium and knowing about these before you apply will mean you’ll know what to expect when it comes to making an application. These include:

Age

Generally speaking, as age increases so do the price of premiums; however, there may be some exceptions available that provide cover at a lower rate if certain conditions exist within your medical history.

If you’re looking for affordable rates but have had no claims in recent years then look out for Critical Illness Cover Deals. For example, one policy from The People’s Pension offers a discount of up to 25% if the applicant is aged 55 or over.

Income

The level of your income can also affect how much you will be quoted for critical illness cover. If you make more money then it may cost slightly more, but this shouldn’t necessarily put you off applying as there are policies that have ‘pay what works best for us’ clauses that allow applicants with higher incomes to pay less than someone on a lower salary would.

This isn’t always the case though and some people might find their premiums outweighing any benefits they get from taking out a policy so in these cases it might be better not to bother at all.

Occupation

Certain jobs come with additional risks attached to them, so it’s fair that you should pay more for insurance if this is the case. These include jobs such as construction and fishing where there are occupational hazards2.

Some of these may be excluded from policies too, so make sure to ask your provider about anything related to your occupation before applying.

Medical History

If you have a certain medical condition in your medical history then there could be an increased risk associated with providing cover which means premiums will cost slightly more than they would otherwise do for someone without any health problems at all.

This isn’t always true though; some companies offer discounts or even free critical illness cover for people who’ve had cancer previously but now don’t qualify because their condition has been cured by treatment or remission (depending on how long ago they were diagnosed).

Other factors that can affect how much you’re quoted for your critical illness cover include the size of your family and whether or not you smoke. If there are more mouths to feed then it could cost slightly more, but if you’ve given up smoking then this will reduce risk too so premiums should be lower as a result.

The number of children in the household also affects prices because some providers offer discounts for households with no under-25s living at home anymore since studies have shown these people don’t claim on insurance policies anywhere near as often as younger ones do.

Is Critical Illness Cover Worth the Cost?

This all depends on your individual requirements for taking out critical illness cover. If you’re saving up to buy a house then it might not be worth the cost, but if your aim is to pay off some debts or provide financial security in case of an emergency then having protection against illnesses could be well worth paying extra for so that you can have peace of mind at less expense than other options may require.

How to Save Money on Critical Illness Cover Costs?

There are ways that you can save money when arranging critical illness cover, but it’s important not to be lured in by these offers because they’re too good to be true. Be suspicious of any deals promising no medical history necessary for example; this is unlikely at best and could leave you disappointed if you find yourself unable to make a claim even though the policy was supposed to cover all eventualities.

The most common way people try and lower their premiums is by taking out protection through an employer scheme that pays them back directly instead of requiring them to make the application themselves.

This makes sense as far as saving time goes but unless your salary would increase then there may well be savings lost compared to if you made the application yourself.

Beware of False Deals

One thing worth mentioning though is beware of false deals; there are companies around who try and sell policies on comparison websites using misleading adverts about free or cheap plans which then turn out not to exist or aren’t what they seem when you try and take them out.

Shop around for quotes from different providers before committing because the cheapest deal isn’t always the one that’s best suited to everyone; some deals may look good at first glance but not provide as much protection as other plans do, so make sure everything is clear in black and white (or pink) before signing up or paying any fees!

Common Questions

✅ How Do You Lower the Cost of Critical Illness Cover? The best way to lower the cost of critical illness cover is to shop around for quotes from different providers and compare them side by side. ✅ What Are the Costs of Critical Illness Insurance? This can depend on several factors, including the kind of policy you choose and your financial situation at the time. It can range from £20 per month to £100, depending on the type of cover you need! ✅ Is Critical Illness Cover Expensive? Critical illness cover can be expensive but there are ways to keep costs down.

Critical illness cover offers peace of mind to anyone who takes it out that if they’re diagnosed with a serious condition then any debts or mortgages will be repaid and the family won’t suffer financially.

It’s worth getting quotes from different providers in order to compare prices but beware of false deals too because while these may seem good at first, you could end up paying more for less protection than other cheaper plans provide.

