Best Online Banks in the UK

The banking industry in the UK has traditionally been dominated by large banking institutions that have been established for years.

Times have changed, though, and you might be tired of the same style of banking. You may want to change up and use a new online bank; let’s help you find the best ones.

Online banks in the UK have disrupted the market and are quickly growing and attracting new customers; they’ve expanded to almost 3.6 billion users worldwide at this stage.

In our article, we’ll help you discover:

What’s an online bank?

Who are the top 5 digital banks in the UK?

Advantages and disadvantages of online banks.

What’s an Online Bank or Mobile Bank?

An online or mobile bank is a digital bank. It mainly operates via an app and doesn’t have any physical branches or on-the-ground presence.

You can do any form of banking via a digitised app-based platform when you bank with an online bank.

It’s quickly gaining popularity because it’s so easy to access it from your smartphone.

Top 5 Digital Banks in the UK

Let’s take you through the top 5 digital1 banks in the UK.

Starling Bank: Best Overall Online Bank & Best for Overdrafts & Loans

Starling Bank was voted as the Best British Bank and won the Best Current Account Award in 2021.

Currently, it has over 2 million customers and offers a wide variety of services, which include the following:

Personal, joint and business accounts.

Money spent abroad is free of fees.

Overdraft facilities.

Loan Facilities

Monzo: Best for Budgeting / Business Banking

Monzo is a prominent digital bank in the UK; it was voted the UK’s most recommended brand in 2019.

It has a customer base of over 5.5 million people and has a registered banking licence.

Monzo offers the following services:

Personal, joint and business accounts.

Savings-pots and other money-saving and budgeting features.

Real-time spending notifications.

Free spending when you travel overseas.

Personal loan options.

Direct debit options.

Overdraft facilities

Salary advance options.

Revolut: Best for Holidays & International Payments

Revolut is a privately funded digital bank and is growing in popularity, with an additional 15.5 million users signing up in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

This makes it the most extensive online bank in the UK.

It offers a free multi-currency account that allows you to have 30 different currencies.

With Revolut, you can buy and exchange cryptocurrencies2.

The following services are offered by Revolut:



Personal, joint and business accounts.

Trade in cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks.

Real-time spending notifications.

Splitting and settling bills.

Fee-free spending when you travel overseas.

Transfer and hold money in 30 currencies without any hidden fees.

A free debit card which you can freeze and unfreeze in your app.

Atom Bank: Best for Loans, Mortgages & Savings

Atom Bank is one of the first UK-based digital banks that has been issued a full UK-based banking licence.

Its speciality lies in savings accounts and mortgages, and it was named the Best Online Lender at the What Mortgage Awards for 4 successive years.

Here are the services Atom Bank Offers:

Savings account interest rates of 0.15% – 1.4% AER 3 .

. Fixed-rate savings accounts.

Instant savers.

Mortgages.

The best biometric security.

Monese: Best for Non-UK Residents & Overseas Students

Monese is one of the best banks for students because you don’t have to have proof of address or credit history.

For immigrants and students, you’ll be able to open a current account immediately.

It also offers its classic account for free for the first twelve months that you have it; after that, there is a monthly fee payable.

The following services are offered by Monese:

Current accounts are provided in GBP and EUR at no additional cost.

You can make cash deposits via a PayPoint or at the Post Office.

You get free overseas spending.

Transfer money in 30 different currencies overseas at very competitive rates.

It has a travel partnership with Paypal and Avios.

It offers real-time spending notifications.

App-Only Banks vs Traditional High Street Banks

App-only banks are starting to make an impact on the UK banking industry; however, the sector is still dominated by the top 4 high street banks.

With new and innovative ways of providing financial services to its clients, app-only banks are beginning to be recognised in the industry.

Advantages & Disadvantages of App-Only / Mobile Banks

The advantages and disadvantages of app-only / mobile banks include that support is available 24/7 support; however, there are no branches to visit in person.

Let’s have a look at the advantages and disadvantages of app-only banks in more detail here.

Pros of an App-Only Bank

The pros of app-only banking are that bill splitting is allowed and spending reports are available.

Here’s more detail:

Bill splitting is allowed.

Spending reports are available.

There are no withdrawal fees payable when overseas.

You can lock and unlock your cards in real-time on the app.

Support is offered 24/7.

Digital security and verification are excellent.

There are limits to prevent problematic online spending.

Traditions and old systems do not bog down online banks.

Cons of an App-Only Bank

The cons of an app-only bank include that only a few offer overdrafts and cash/cheque deposits are difficult.

Here’s more information:

Only a handful of online banks offer loans and overdrafts.

You need a smartphone or a tablet to use them, and you need to be tech-savvy.

If you don’t have an internet connection, you can’t bank.

Cash and cheque deposits are hard.

Common Questions

Should I Switch to an App-Only Bank? It’s totally up to you as to if you should switch to an app-only bank. It depends on if you prefer visiting a branch or if you’re happy to bank on an app without the personal interaction of traditional banking. Some clients choose to use an app-only bank to save and a traditional bank for their primary account. Are Online Banks Safe? Yes, online banks are safe. App-only banks are overseen by the FCA and fall under the financial services compensation scheme, which protects your money up to a value of £85,000 What Do I Need to Open a UK Digital Bank Account? You don’t need much to open a UK digital bank account; just a selfie and a copy of your ID, along with your personal details, will have you up and running in minutes.

In Conclusion

Online banks are the future of banking, but if you should use one right now is entirely up to you.

The processes used by app-only banks are streamlined and efficient.

What’s more, services offered by online banks are often cheaper than traditional banks, and the features are innovative and forward-thinking.

We hope this review will help you pick the right online bank for you if it’s something you’re considering.