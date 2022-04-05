Ashfords Equity Release Reviews (Updated 2022) Is Ashfords Equity Release Any Good & Safe? We Review the Pros, Cons & Scheme Features Written by (Rated from 178 reviews) Are You Considering Ashfords Equity Release? What Are the Pros, Cons & Costs? Read Our Reviews & Discover If Ashfords Lifetime Mortgage Schemes Are For You.

Ashfords Equity Release Temp

Who Are Ashfords?

Ashfords’ Equity Release Team1 assists people in understanding the various legal dynamics of lifetime mortgages2 and reversion plans,3 such as lifetime interest-only mortgages,4 hybrid lifetime interest-only/compound mortgages, and traditional lifetime mortgages.5

What Is Equity Release?

Equity release is an umbrella term for a later-life mortgage that allows you to unlock equity from your property while remaining in your home. While there are plans with an optional loan or interest repayments, both are only due when you pass away or move to a long-term care facility. The amount is usually covered from the sale of the home.

How Does Equity Release Work

If you (and your spouse) are 55 or older, you might qualify for an equity release loan. The age of the youngest homeowner will be considered. Furthermore, some schemes require you to be 60 or 65.

You might qualify for equity release if you own a home in the UK that is valued at £70,000 or more.

Equity Release Types

There are two equity release options available to you.

Lifetime mortgage: is a mortgage secured on your property (provided it’s your main residence), while retaining ownership.

is a mortgage secured on your property (provided it’s your main residence), while retaining ownership. Home reversion: is where you sell part or all of your home to a home reversion provider in return for a lump sum or regular payments. You have the right to continue living in the property until you die, but you have to agree to maintain and insure it.

The Most Popular Equity Release Uses

Gaining access to tax-free cash to supplement retirement income.

Paying off a mortgage, debts, or loans.

Giving money to family members and children who might need an income boost.

Taking a dream trip.

Buying the car of one’s dreams.

Renovating one’s home or garden, which also should increase the property value.

What You MUST Know About the Providers We Compare

They’ve helped more than 1 million people decide whom to turn to when releasing equity from their homes.

They’ve been responsible for organising 1 in 3 plans that the Equity Release Council

Is Ashfords the right equity release provider to assist you and your family?

Before you consider using the Ashfords equity release calculator, we want you to know that we’ll probably be able to find you a better rate and that means a great saving!

