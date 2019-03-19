FX Week In Review

USD

The Dollar retraced last week with mixed US data, and we saw a 0.9% fall to close at 96.49.

EUR

The Euro clawed back the previous week’s losses, with little news out of the Eurozone, but we keep an eye on the negative sentiment for the outlook of the Euro Zone’s economy.

GBP

We had the meaningful votes last week, with the Brexit deal being rejected, we also saw a vote not to leave without a deal, which leads us to an extension? But we still have some political wrangling with the DUP and Rebel Conservatives to put the deal back to Parliament this week. We saw lots of volatility over the vote, but the Pound made a recovery against most Majors, but we are still very cautious as very volatile and reacts to news.

YEN

The Yen gave back some of it’s gains, with a 0.3% drop.

Precious Metal

We saw quite a flat week in metals, and Gold and Silver did not jump on a weak Dollar, Gold was at $1302 and Silver $15.274.

The Week Ahead

We concentrated on the Brexit votes last week and as we mentioned we will probably have some more votes this week in the UK Parliament and Prime Minister May, may have to ask the European leaders for an extension. Will they agree? They have said they will but only for a good reason, and is infighting over the Brexit direction a good reason? Plus, how long will the extension be?

We also see the US/China trade talks dragging on, with rumours still coming out each week, but it looks like no more substantial news until April as the Leaders will not meet until then.

Looks like ground hog day (or week) with the UK dominating the week again, with key votes in the UK Parliament. With the Dollar strength in the previous week we were looking what happened next and we saw some consolidation and a small fall back so again we look for a push to 100 or a fall back to 94??

Data wise we have employment, CPI, Earnings and retail sales out of the UK, we also have GDP from New Zealand and some PMI’s from the US. On the interest rate front, we have the Fed, BoE, SNB and the Norges Bank. With a Norges expected 25bps rise.

Also, this week we saw another terrible terrorist attack, this time in New Zealand, our thoughts and prayer are with everyone involved and praise for all first responders.

Another great week with lots of opportunities we hope, Happy Trading!!

Major Data Releases

Currency Pairs to Watch

We have the ‘Trade of the Week’ below and we will be keeping an eye on the USD seeing if the rally continues or we get a pullback, and how will the Yen perform this week?

So Last week we talked about the AUDNZD and a fall below 1.037 and we got down to 1.0294. Plus, we looked at the NZDCAD to stay above 0.9097 and reach 0.9214, we got to 0.9198 (16 pips off target)

This week we will be looking AUDJPY to continue the move up into resistance of 79.72 area. We will also look to see the continued EURUSD retracement and if the 1.1407 area will be hit. Finally, we will look for the NZDJPY to stay above 76.55 and maybe reach 77.61.

Trade of the Week

So, last week we looked at the EURNZD, we wrote. ‘see if the fall past the lower trendline continues to the 1.6366 area. So, we have broken 1.6557 and this important level can hold we could see a move down.’

We had a good trade reaching 1.6405 with 152 pips potential profit.

This week we will be looking at USDCAD, we will be looking for support to hold and the green box to hold price with a target of 1.3422. We have had some indecision candles around the 1.3308 area, and we will see if this is just a pause or a turn around.

Weekly Progress Report

We had no trade reports last week as we update our service.

