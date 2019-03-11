FX Week In Review

USD

The Dollar closed 1% up at 97.36 in the DXY due to decent economic data, but a weak NFP slowed the progress.

EUR

The Euro fell back after the ECB meeting, even though rates held the same as expected, the dovish tone in conjunction with a new round of TLTRO’s and weak future growth expected, the EURUSD dropped 1.3% to close at 1.1232.

GBP

The Pound was hesitant last week with more political manoeuvring, with the market still just looking for an outcome either a new deal, an extension or a no deal. Sterling retraced against most majors after all the comments.

YEN

The Yen shone last week with good GDP numbers and trade data. Which made the Yen strong across most pairs and the USDJPY fell 0.7% to 111.154

Precious Metal

With a strong dollar last week, we saw precious metals under pressure, but the weak NFP gave them a Friday bump, with Gold finishing 0.4% higher at $1298 and Silver 0.9% up at $15.317

The Week Ahead

We had a very strong dollar last week with a falling Pound, due to Brexit uncertainty and a weak Euro due to the dovish stance and weak data from the Eurozone, this leads into the overall consensus of a weakening global economy, so the Greenback still provides a safe haven, especially with good economic numbers from the US.

The UK will dominate this week, with key votes in the UK Parliament and the Dollar strength reaching and passing resistance we next look for a bit of consolidation then a push to 100 or a fall back to 94??

Data wise we have CPI & PPI and the Bank of Japan rate decision.

Another great week with lots of opportunities we hope, Happy Trading!!

Major Data Releases

*Data Supplied by fxstreet.com

Currency Pairs to Watch

We have the ‘Trade of the Week’ below and we will be keeping an eye on the USD seeing if the rally continues or we get a pullback, and how will the Yen perform this week?

So Last week we talked about the AUDJPY if we can see a break higher, but a strong Yen made it move lower.

This week we will be looking at AUDNZD to see if that will move lower, below 1.0367, plus we will look at NZDCAD to stay above 0.9097 and reach 0.9214.

Trade of the Week

So, last week we looked at the EURUSD, we wrote. ‘We have had a break of a trendline and will see if 1.1341 will break and the EURUSD may fall to 1.13 and 1.1234 area.’

We had a great trade with a fall to target and a bit beyond.

This week we will be looking at EURNZD and see if the fall past the lower trendline continues to the 1.6366 area. So, we have broken 1.6557 and this important level can hold we could see a move down.

Weekly Progress Report

We had 1 trade idea due to a revamp of our reports after the technical issues a few weeks ago. We had a Buy on the AUDJPY which did not trigger.

HAPPY TRADING!