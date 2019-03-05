FTSE 100 called to open flat at 7135, holding rising lows support from last Thursday but held back by falling highs resistance since Feb’s mid-month peak at 7260. Bulls need a break above 7165 to revive the up-channel. Bears require a breach of 7100 rising support to fall back towards the 7000 channel floor. Watch levels: Bullish 7170, Bearish 7100

Calls for an uneventful open come after a weak Wall St close and mixed Asian trading as China lowered its 2019 GDP growth target to 6-6.5% (from 6.5% last year) and China Caixin PMI Services missing consensus (51.1 vs. 53.8 est./53.6 prev.), diverging from manufacturing which improved in Feb and plunging back close to October’s 12-month lows.

In the UK, BRC retail sales growth fell -0.1% YoY in Feb, missing consensus expectations of +0.1% and down sharply from 1.8% a year ago, sending GBP to 7-day lows but helping stabilise the FTSE. That said, oil prices are weaker on the back of China growth worries, so watch the FTSE’s heavyweight Energy names.

In corporate news this morning….

GVC 2018 pro-forma net gaming revs +9%, gross profit +7%, underlying EBITDA +13% (lower end of guidance), underlying operating profit +19%; final div +3.8%; backs FY guidance after Jan-Feb net gaming revs +11%; will operate EU business from Malta, locate servers in Ireland post-Brexit.

Vodafone to raise €4bn via 2-3yr convertible bonds to fund acquisition of Liberty Global assets. Considering buybacks to mitigate share dilution. NMC Health signs JV docs with Hassana (investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s Social Insurance); will own 52% of JV, contributing 5 existing Saudi assets + cash.

Ashtead Q3 underlying rental revenue +19% YoY, EBITDA +21%, pre-tax profit +17%, capex +50%, acquisitions +55%. Sees FY capex at upper end of guidance (~£1.6bn), similar next year. Interim div +18%; buybacks to continue £125m/quarter. FY guidance unchanged.

Direct Line 2018 Gross written prems -5.3% (exited Sainsbury, Nationwide; own brands +1.8%); operating profit -6.4%, pre-tax profit +8.1%, combined operating ratio -90bp, final div +2.9%, special div -44.7%; trading in-line, reiterates 2019 financial targets.

Ratings agency Moody’s upgrades Anglo American’s debt ratings to Baa2 with a Stable outlook. It also upgraded Pearson’s outlook to Stable from Negative, affirming its Baa2 rating. Barclays may welcome a US federal judge dismissing a case (without even sending to jury) against a former senior FX trader accused of illegally trading ahead of a major client deal.

Anglo American’s De Beers rough diamond sales -2% cycle-on-cycle, -13% year-on-year; overall demand for lower value round diamonds still subdued, but increased re-stocking demand from India. Intertek FY revenue at constant FX +4.7% (+3.7% organic), pre-tax profit +8.3%, final dividend +40.5% (FY: +39%). Expects good organic rev. growth in 2019 with moderate margin expansion.

Phoenix Holdings 2018 cash generation +1.7%, exceeding 2yr target; operating profit +92%; solvency surplus +28%; AUM down, but UK-EU net inflows positive; final div 3.5%; issues new cash targets; increases Standard Life cost/synergy target by 70%; Brexit preparations complete.

Interserve is considering an updated proposal from largest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management, which has objected to a debt-reduction plan via a highly dilutive share issue. Elementis revenues +5%, adj. op. profit +8%, adj. Pre-tax +3%, adj. op cash flow -27%, net debt +71%, div +4%; global conditions remain challenging, expect progress on self-help and deleveraging

Ibstock FY revenue +7.9%, adj. EBITDA +4.1%, pre-tax profit +19.1%, final dividend unchanged (FY: +4.4%). Trading in-line with expectations, continued cash generation from sale of US assets. BBA Aviation FY underlying revenue +20%, EBITDA +2%, pre-tax profit +3%, free cash flow +2%, final dividend +5%. Expects continued US market outperformance in 2019 and targets $100m EBITDA by end-2021.

In focus today will be final February PMI Services for major economies (Tues, 8:15am till mid-afternoon). Italy (8:45am) is expected to remain in contraction while the UK (9:30am) slips into contraction, although France (8:50am) should recover closer to breakeven. Both Germany (8:55am) and the US (2:45pm) should show growth accelerate strongly back towards summer levels. Similarly, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (3pm) is expected to accelerate in Feb from Jan’s 6-month lows.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (9:30pm) will release a statement from its 26 Feb meeting.