FX Week In Review

USD

The Dollar had a mixed week, with weakness at the beginning of the week, then GDP numbers gave it a boost with the DXY only closing slightly lower at 96.44

EUR

Even though with bad sentiment around the Euro and no economic data the Euro stood tall and finished 0.3% up at 1.1363 in the EURUSD.

GBP

The Pound saw a good week even with the pull back on Friday, with the market just looking for an outcome either an extension or a deal. And the possibility of a no-deal falling slightly, Sterling gain on most of the majors around 1-2%.

YEN

The Yen found a bit of weakness this week with a USDJPY rise of 1.1% to close the week at 111.898

Precious Metal

A slow start to the week then we had great falls that we can not call why, maybe rising yields? But anyway, Gold lost 2.6% finishing at $1293 and Silver down 4.5% at $15.187

The Week Ahead

We look ahead to the Pound and US Dollar being the talking points and some good movement in other markets could be expected.

We had the unexpected outcome of the US/North Korean talks, with the joint statement being cancelled over dropping all or part sanctions. We continue with the rumour mill around the US/China talks but they progress, and we will see if we have any official word soon. The data news of the week was the US GDP print at 2.6% which lifted the Dollar at the end of the week.

We continue the Brexit debate and the back and forth between London and Brussels. We have some votes coming up in the UK Parliament, on a meaningful vote, no deal and an A50 extension. Let’s see how the political landscape affects the votes and the Pound in turn.

Data wise we some PMIs and rate decisions from the ECB, BoC and BoA, we have a no rate change expectation on all.

Another great week with lots of opportunities we hope, Happy Trading!!

Major Data Releases

*Data Supplied by fxstreet.com

Currency Pairs to Watch

We have the ‘Trade of the Week’ below and we will be keeping an eye again on the EUR seeing if the currency stays resilient in the face of economic headwinds? And the US Dollar after that good end to the week.

So Last week we talked about the CADJPY we got some movement up with a high of 85.24, but the daily candle ended negatively, so some profit was available. The EURGBP worked out really well with a low of 0.8529 a 136-pip potential.

This week we will be looking at the AUDJPY and if 79.72 can break and we can see a move high.

We had to be extremely patient with the USDJPY, but finally broke higher with a Friday 112.08 high! So more great pips available.

Trade of the Week

So, last week we looked at the EURCAD, we wrote. ‘So, we will trade below 1.4917 looking into the area of 1.4789.’

We never traded a good set of candles below to get an entry and then shot higher on Friday.

This week we will be looking at EURUSD, we have had a break of a trendline and will see if 1.1341 will break and the EURUSD may fall to 1.13 and 1.1234 area. We have had some rejections off 1.14 area so will see what happens.

So, a fall below 1.1341 and a close below the trendline may indicate a fall lower.

Weekly Progress Report

We had 3 trades last week, the NZDJPY started off the week, with a buy above resistance, we got a small win (got into 25 pips of profit) before turning around. Next was the USDJPY with a sell of support, in a short-term trade, this trade did not trigger, and we continued with the larger time frame idea and got some good pips. Finally, we had the NZDUSD bear flag below 0.6833 with a great trade to 1st target and in the area of the second with a 0.6794 Friday low.

Please look to Subscribe at https://www.sctrading.co.uk/subscribe for a free 7-day trial.

HAPPY TRADING!