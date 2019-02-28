With the markets particularly difficult for pattern recognition we move to a high time frame with smaller trade size to look for a better longer-term opportunity. So today we will be looking at the NZD/USD, The Kiwi is under pressure partly due to the new Labour government’s plans and RBNZ’s constant talking down of any NZD appreciation. The US administration is currently fighting many battles and in addition, US economic data has started to turn. The Fed has turned dovish, signalling the end of the current hiking cycle.

Weekly Overview

We start on weekly chart and note the move down in 2014 at 0.8836 to week 35 2015 at 0.6074, we have then retraced the move and held the 50% fib with sideways movement until week 26 2018 when we broke support of 0.6814 and we now find ourselves back at that level and bouncing sideways around the 0.6814 area.

Daily Overview

The daily over view looks at the fall from 0.7316 the last leg down in the range that broke 0.6814 and we again see the 50% fib of this move holding as we move sideways with 0.6814 becoming a sort of mid-point.

We had been back at the 50% fib (0.6909) area and have rejected that level with a red candle yesterday. Today we will see if this continues.

4 Hour Overview

Even thou with the current state of the markets we will look at higher time frames for ideas we will use the 4 hour chart for a possible entry, as we may have a possible bear flag forming and a break of the 0.6833 area could open up 0.6814 support, with a measured target of 0.6765 area, and recent lows.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the NZDUSD

We will be trading a break of support/flag

We will trade a break off the 4 hour chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be below 0.6833

Our trade will be invalidated with a close above 0.6860

Our stop loss will 30 pips from entry

Our target will be the 0.6814 and 0.6760 area.

Happy Trading!