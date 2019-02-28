Good Morning Vietnam

Mike van Dulken and Artjom Hatsaturjants at Accendo Markets, commented this morning:

Good Morning Vietnam
,

FTSE 100 called to open -20pts at 7085, having breached October intersecting support at 7100 to test 7070 overnight. This opens the door for a pullback to the floor of the longer-term 6960-7340 post-Christmas rising channel. Bulls need a break above 7110 to overcome recent falling highs. Bears require a breach of 7065 falling lows support. Watch levels: Bullish 7110, Bearish 7065

Calls for a negative open come after mixed trading on Wall St turned even more negative in Asia after China’s Manufacturing PMI hit a 3-year low in Feb (49.2 vs. 49.5 est./prev.), continuing its 3rd month of factory output contraction and further emphasising concerns about Chinese and global economic growth. Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi ended abruptly without agreement or closing ceremony, adding to jittery sentiment.

USD is off Wednesday’s 3-week lows following comments from Fed Chair Powell that the Fed is close to announce plans to stop reductions of its $4tn balance sheet (quantitative tightening) began 1.5 years ago under previous Fed head Yellen.

In corporate news this morning; Housebuilders may not like Nationwide House Prices -0.1% in Feb (consensus flat, prev revised down to 0.2% from 0.3%) but they did improve annually (+0.4% YoY vs. +0.1% prev +0.5% est.). Miners may be sensitive to ratings agency Moody’s cutting the rating of Brazil’s Vale to Junk.

IAG offers €0.35 special div and final ordinary div of €0.165 (+13.8%), doubling yield to 9%. 2018 passenger revs +6.2%, op profit +9.5%; Avg Seat KM +6.1%, passenger revs per ASK  +0.1%, non-fuel costs per ASK -2.2%. At current fuel prices and FX rates, expects 2019 operating profit broadly in line with 2018. Passenger unit revenue and ex-fuel unit cost to improve at constant FX.

Mondi FY revenue +5% missed +6.7% est, underlying EBITDA +19% beat +17.5% est., underlying op. profit +28% missed +25.5% est. FY div +23%, but no special dividend. Confident in packaging growth, but pricing mixed and plans longer maintenance and project shutdowns in 2019.

CRH FY revenue +6% (+3% like-for-like), EBITDA +7%, group profit +31%, total dividend +6%. Future dividend growth to lag earnings. Expects continued growth in US construction and progress in Europe despite Brexit uncertainty.

Rolls Royce 2018 underlying financials ahead of expectations; Core cash flow more than doubled, taking net debt to net cash; Withdraws from NMA engine competition, unable to commit to timetable; restructuring on-track. Expects 2019 higher operating profits and free cash flow in 2019.

Rio Tinto reports a +3.4% growth in Pilbara mineral resources after higher iron ore finds at Music Hall, Old Vic and Western Hill sectors. Rentokil FY revenues +2.5% and adj. pre-tax profit +7.4% beat consensus (excl. pension settlement); cash flow strong, final div +15.2%; exceeded targets. Anticipate slight increase in consensus ests.

British American Tobacco FY revenue +25.2% (adj. +3.5%), op. profit +45.2% (adj. +4%), net op. cash +92.5%, dividend +4%. Competitor took vapour market share, but Vuse vol +36% (70% mkt share). Expects 2019 earnings up high single digits like-for-like. Confident managing menthol ban.

Aston Martin swings to 2018 pre-tax loss hit by IPO costs although adjusted profits rose; backs 2019 sales targets.

RSA Insurance FY net written premiums -3% (in-line), underwriting profit -36%, pre-tax profit +7.1% (missing +16.3% est.), underlying return on tangible equity +15.5%. Interim dividend +10.6%, final dividend +5.3%. Notes volatile market conditions, but 2019 results to be substantially improved.

In focus today: the Vietnam summit (no agreement, no statement), more disappointing China macro data (PMIs) and the UK’s opposition Labour party now backing a second Brexit referendum and a vote on extending A50 should a meaningful vote on the PM’s deal in March fail.

Macro data today includes German inflation (1pm), rebounding in February (0.5% MoM vs -0.8% prev) and accelerating annually (1.5% YoY va 1.4% prev), up off its lowest since last May.

Thereafter, quarterly US GDP (1.30pm) is forecast to have slowed further in Q4 (2.4% QoQ vs 3.4% prev), normalising from Q2’s peak (4.2%). The GDP inflation metric is seen higher (1.7% QoQ vs 1.5% prev), which could support USD, although PCE and Core PCE may have edged back.

Chicago PMI (2.45pm) could rebound from January’s lowest in almost 2 years and the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index (4pm) will be looked to for signs of bottoming out from a protracted decline.

Speakers today include the Fed’s Clarida (1pm; “”Promoting Global Growth and Domestic Economic Security”), Bostic (1.50pm; “Economic and Housing Landscape”), Harker (5.15pm; “economic outlook”) and Kaplan (6pm; moderated Q&A at Real Estate Council of San Antonio)

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Alternative Investments, Analysis, Guest Writers, News, Trading

About Author

Accendo Markets

Accendo Markets is an online trading services provider, offering CFDs, spread betting and forex to retail (private) clients. Accendo Markets was established in 2007 and has since gone on to win various awards including ‘2018 Winner of Best CFD provider’ at City of London Wealth Management awards and 2017 & 2018 Best CFD Research Service in ADVFN’s International Financial Awards Accendo Markets Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). For more information, visit www.accendomarkets.com

Related Articles

Market View and Analysis – NZD/USD

Market View and Analysis – NZD/USD

Market View and Analysis – USD/JPY

Market View and Analysis – USD/JPY

Marks & Spender

Marks & Spender

Standard Charts a course for sales and buybacks

Standard Charts a course for sales and buybacks

Market View and Analysis – NZD/JPY

Market View and Analysis – NZD/JPY

AB Foods tasting Sweet’n Low this year

AB Foods tasting Sweet’n Low this year

FX Week In Review

FX Week In Review

Starling Bank pledges to transform banking for small businesses as it is awarded £100 million grant

Starling Bank pledges to transform banking for small businesses as it is awarded £100 million grant