Market View and Analysis – USD/JPY
,

With the markets particularly difficult for pattern recognition we move to a high time frame with smaller trade size to look for a better longer-term opportunity. So today we will be looking at the USD/JPY, a decent US economic data, combined with continued BoJ’s easing policy pushed USDJPY higher from 2012-2016 but it’s now balanced as the Fed is at the end of its hiking cycle. 

Monthly Overview

We start on the monthly chart and we can see from December 2016 we have been in some sideways movement, from the 115.00 area down to 104.63. So as a guide we can see the 23.6% and 38.2% fibs have been holding the range.

As we stat 2019 we see price came off the upper resistance of the range with a nice rejection candle last month from that move down, this month we have moved up to minor resistance of 110.47 and we will see what happens at this level.

Weekly Overview

The weekly chart emphasises the range, with a few excursions outside at the start and in March 2018, but for the main we have respected the levels. In recent weeks we note the move down and the rejection in Week 1 2019, and we have slowly moved up over the weeks to hit that minor resistance.

Daily Overview

On the daily chart we see the move up and the consolidation around the 110.47 area, this could be a pause before moving higher, but we have a bearish engulfing candle yesterday and today’s price is falling below 110.47 so we will see if this continues to test 109.82 area.

We also see the 200 day MA capping price and the Stochastics just coming off over bought.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the USDJPY

We will be trading a break of support

We will trade a break off the daily chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account! 

Our entry will be below 110.47

Our trade will be invalidated with a close above 110.74

Our stop loss will 30 pips from entry 

Our target will be the 109.82

Happy Trading! 

NZDJPY 25st February 19 Trade Update

We got a move up to a high of 76.55 so 25 pips in profit, we actually got out with a small win, before it turned around.    

 

