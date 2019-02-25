Market View and Analysis

Today we will be looking at the NZDJPY, the BoJ remains relatively neutral but the NZD government & RBNZ have been very cautious.

Monthly Overview

We start on the monthly chart and our focus is the 200 month moving average, which has held price for the last 7 months, with January 2019 producing a big rejection off the 71.27 area and as we draw to a close this month a hold above 76.00 and the 100 month MA could see a test of the 78.86.

Weekly Overview

The weekly chart emphasises the recent weeks with a nice bullish engulfing candle in week 7 with some expected indecision last week, and now a possible push above 76.00.

Daily Overview

We move to the daily chart, and we see the fall down to 70.16 and we started the retracement, but we have continued past all the fibs and are now maybe in the beginning of an uptrend.

This may test the 77.54 and 78.68 areas, if we can break the highs of 20th February, at 76.32.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Buy trade on the NZDJPY

We will be trading a break of resistance/a swing high

We will trade a break off the daily chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be above 76.30

Our trade will be invalidated with a close below 75.50

Our stop loss will 30 pips from entry

Our target will be the 78.60

Happy Trading!

EUR/GBP 21st February 19 Trade Update

We got stopped out of this trade but look at the weekly report to look for re-entries.