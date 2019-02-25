USD

In the Dollar last week, we noted the small fall back this continued, and we finished 0.4% down at 96.49

EUR

Once again, the Euro came under pressure from poor German and Euro Zone data, but the currency stayed strong and did not lose much ground against the majors.

GBP

We saw a volatile week in the Pound, with an uptick in Brexit news and rumours and the deadline draws closer with talk of no extension or maybe an extension, plus a meaningful vote by the 12th March.

YEN

We find ourselves back into dull territory with the Yen, with a wait and see policy again.

Precious Metal

We saw the precious metals taking advantage of the weak Dollar with trading well before falling back to $1327 a 0.5% gain. Silver rose 0.9% and finished at $15.899

The Week Ahead

We look ahead to another week of waiting on big announcements, with the China/US trade talks remaining the main driver for risk assets, we heard encouraging comments from both sides, but the US stocks wait and see. On other China news a news report said China will ban Australian Coal imports which sent the Aussie Dollar lower.

We seem to be in a strange period of slow FX markets and just reacting to headlines and rumours, which is difficult for the Technical Analyst. With the US/China/UK/EU all in strong reactive mode it is difficult to pick trades, as we wait for issues to be resolved.

Data this week we have some GDP Prints from the US, Canada, Switzerland and Mexico. We have some PMIs and housing data releases.

Another great week with lots of opportunities we hope, Happy Trading!!

Major Data Releases

Currency Pairs to Watch

We have the ‘Trade of the Week’ below and we will be keeping an eye again on the EUR seeing if the currency stays resilient in the face of economic headwinds? Plus, staying away from the GBP around renewed Brexit shenanigans (as from the last 7 weeks).

So Last week we talked about the CHFJPY we never broke the lows of 108.69 and we moved higher breaking 110.00 and even pushing higher. The NZDUSD did make a push into 0.69 with a high of 0.6894 before falling back quite considerably then a strong push up at the end of the week. Due to news we only peaked below 1.0399 (1.0396) before moving up.

This week we will be looking at the CADJPY with a move above 84.56 area, looking for 85.98 area. With extreme caution we will see if the EURGBP falls below the 0.8665 area. (But we would recommend staying away from this news related pair) Plus we will look to see if the US Dollar stays weak and we will have some daily reports on the USD pairs.

We are having to be extremely patient with the USDJPY, and will look above 110.96 area or below 110.47 (price action will determine which)?

Trade of the Week

So, last week we looked at the AUDUSD, we wrote. ‘So, we will look for 0.7144 to break and will look for a move higher into 0.7272.’

And this trade started well with the break of 0.7144 and we got a high of 0.7207 a move of 63 pips until it fell back. But a small profit was available.

This week we will be looking at EURCAD, we note the break of the trendline a few weeks ago and in a very confused picture we have slowly moved lower, and we have now broken 1.4917 and we will look for this to hold, with maybe a small retest. But if we hold below, we could see a move towards the 200 weekly moving average around 1.4789 area.

So, we will trade below 1.4917 looking into the area of 1.4789.

Weekly Progress Report

We had 4 trades posted last week, the USDCHF looked for a sell below 1.0025 this did not trigger but the next day we had a good fall with a low of 0.9981.(5 pips from target) We then looked at NZDCHF we got stopped out of this trade, as we moved into 12 pips profit before turning around.

Next, we looked at the AUDNZD with a sell trade below a trendline and the 1.0410 area. This trade did not trigger due to a news event. Finally, we had the EURGBP, price just dipped below to trigger this trade and then we shot up and we got stopped out.

HAPPY TRADING!