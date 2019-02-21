Market View and Analysis

Today we will be looking at the EURGBP, With the current climate of Brexit and a weak Eurozone economy we must be uber careful with this pair. Brexit priced into GBP but not the Euro? Brexit referendum & political instability brought weakness to the Pound, however, its depreciation raised inflation and wage growth, and the BoE is slowly acting to counteract this.

Daily Overview

On the daily chart we see the most recent fall to the 0.8622 area and we have bounced back up to resistance of 0.8761 which did not hold and became very messy with 0.8822 being the next step up to hold with a great bearish engulfing candle, then breaking through the support/resistance area of 0.8761.

We are now forming a small consolidation lower at 0.87 and we will see if we retest the lows of 0.8622 or bounce back up?

Weekly Overview

We have a great weekly chart to start on, as you can see from 2016, we rose to around the 0.9263 area, we have lots of political shocks on the way, with the Brexit vote and a few elections that moved the Pound.

But from around mid-July we have been in a range from 0.9263/0.9049 to 0.8761/0.8622 areas. We are now testing the lower range again with the 100 week moving average capping price in the last 3 weeks.

4 Hour Overview

We move to the 4 hour chart to find detail on a possible move lower, we see the consolidation at the 0.87 area, and if we break 0.8673 area, then we could see 0.8622

Current Trades, Levels and Information

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the EURGBP We will be trading a break of a trendline/support We will trade a break off the 4 hour chart. We will have an appropriate trade size for our account! Our entry will be below 0.8673 Our trade will be invalidated with a close above 0.8730 Our stop loss will 30 pips from entry Our target will be the 0.8625 Happy Trading!

AUD/NZD 20th February 19 Trade Update

This trade did not trigger then news related moves over night with a big spike up to 1.0490 but we are back to the trendline and even though it was invalidated we will just keep an eye on price and see what happens.