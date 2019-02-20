Today we will be looking at the AUDNZD, the AUD and NZD both strongly affected by commodities and the Chinese economy.

Weekly Overview

We start on the weekly chart concentrating on the 1.0522 area, we note a few breaks leading on from the flash crash but 2 weeks ago we had a hammer rejecting the 1.0367 area and holding just below the important 1.0522 support/resistance line.

But we had a turnaround last week and posted a red candle contrary to the idea of rejection, so this week we expect some consolidation but a move past 1.0367 is now possible.

Daily Overview

On the daily chart we see the Wednesday fall last week and a great doji at support of 1.0367 on Friday, we have seen price consolidate and come off that level. But as we are in a down trend, we will see how the candlesticks form to show us if price will fall.

4 Hour Overview

We move to the 4 hour chart to find detail on a possible move lower, we note the fall and the retracement, and we will see if the 38.2% fib of 1.0435 will hold and if we can break the trendline and then 1.0369/367 area.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the AUDNZD

We will be trading a break of a trendline

We will trade a break off the 4 hour chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be below 1.0410 area

Our trade will be invalidated with a close above 1.0440

Our stop loss will 30 pips from entry

Our target will be the 1.0369 and 1.0279

Happy Trading!