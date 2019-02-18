Today we will be looking at the USDCHF. The SNB is still determined to limit CHF appreciation for the foreseeable future but in light of global uncertainty, flight to safety will tend to give it support. Plus, we are always cautious with this pair as heavily influenced by the Central Bank.

Daily Overview

As we move to the daily chart we focus in on the recent high and the 1.0105 level, which held, and if we look left the close/open (1.0104/1.0103) from the previous high on the 12/13 November 2018, was so close to this level it becomes important.

Back to the last few days and we posted a bearish engulfing candle on Thursday 14, and then a gravestone doji and have continued lower today. This brings into focus the 1.0025 area to see if this breaks. The pair remains well bid but the upside momentum seems to be stalling.

4 Hour Overview

On the 4 hour chart we see the 3 tests of the 1.0105 area, and we have come off that level and are at support which was resistance a few days ago. So, if we break lower the 0.9976 area is of interest and 0.9884.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the USDCHF.

We will be trading a move below support

We are trading off the 4 hour Chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be ideally below 1.0025

Our trade will be invalidated with a 4 hour close above 1.0060

Our stop loss will be 30 pips from entry.

Our target will be 0.9976 and 0.9940

Happy Trading!