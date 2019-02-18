With turbulent global stock market conditions and volatility a mainstay, with potentially increased uncertainty ahead, investors are having to consider the impact on their savings and investments.

Aegon research shows that 60% are concerned about the impact of current market conditions on the performance of their investments, including their pension

69% are opting to leave their money where it is despite current market conditions and uncertainty, with just under one in five (19%) taking action with their investments

63% said they haven’t reduced their exposure to equities in recent months despite a fall in the FTSE 100 and significant outflows from equities over the last quarter

Over one in five (21%) of those surveyed said that they have or plan to seek financial advice about how to navigate current market conditions and increased volatility

Aegon research demonstrates the mind-set of UK investors with 60% of those surveyed admitting that they are concerned about the impact of current market conditions on the performance of their investments, including their pension savings.

Yet, a high proportion of 69% said they are not planning to take any action with their investments, despite current market conditions and uncertainty. Just under one in five (19%) said they are planning to take action with their investments and of this figure, 14% said they are reassessing in order to diversify.

With global stock markets volatile, investors are continuing to hold their nerve with 63% saying that they haven’t reduced their exposure to equities in the last three months. Investors are wise to seek financial advice to help navigate the current uncertainty. Over one in five (21%) of those surveyed said that they have or plan to seek financial advice in the next year to consider their investment options.

Commenting on the research, Nick Dixon, Investment Director at Aegon, said: “In recent weeks, we’ve seen a number of risk factors impacting global stock markets including evidence that US and China economies are slowing, Brexit uncertainty and ongoing trade wars between the US and China. Political and economic uncertainty has understandably created ongoing concern among investors. However what is evident is that investors are looking through the current situation to the likely longer term impacts and good financial advice can help investors avoid any panic decisions.”