USD

The Dollar rallied but has fallen back, with only a 0.3% gain closing at 96.92.

EUR

Pressure on the Euro again this week, mostly from weak German data, but with a flat week does that denote strength? We will keep an eye on this and see. The EXY closed at 112.90.

GBP

A steady week in the Pound holding its ground despite the Brexit uncertainty and the deadline fast approaching with no decision in site, plus the data was mixed over the week.

YEN

We got our break higher on the USDJPY about 0.6% up.

Precious Metal

We mainly moved sideways with Dollar indecision until Friday, with gold 0.6% up at $1321 and Silver fell 0.3% to $15.759.

The Week Ahead

We had a packed week, with Germany narrowly avoiding recession, but weak data continues in the Eurozone, and we have a snap election in Spain in April with rumours of Italy following suit. The Brexit uncertainty continues, and the mixed UK data confirms this.

Across the pond we see the national emergency option taken to build the Wall and this brought criticism from both sides of the aisle for President Trump.

We look ahead to more Brexit news and the US/China talks with progress seeming to clam the situation.

Data we have UK earnings and PMI’s from the US, Eurozone and Japan. We have Canadian Retail Sales and the FOMC Minutes are released.

Another great week with lots of opportunities we hope, Happy Trading!!

Major Data Releases

*Data Supplied by fxstreet.com

Currency Pairs to Watch

We have the ‘Trade of the Week’ below and we will be keeping an eye again on the EUR and staying away from the GBP around renewed Brexit shenanigans (as from the last 6 weeks).

So Last week we talked about the NZDUSD which shot higher and invalidated the flag we where looking at. Plus, the AUDJPY rose, from the 77.73 area but price action gave a nice daily rejection at this level and we climbed to the 79.13 area.

This week we will be looking at the CHFJPY and if 108.69 can break into the recent lows of 106.95. We will also look at the NZDUSD and if we can continue higher into the 0.69 area. Finally looking at the AUDNZD with a break below 1.0399.

We are having to be extremely patient with the USDJPY, but we got some movement and broke out above 110.00 area to top at 111.13.

Trade of the Week

So, last week we looked at the USDJPY, we wrote. ‘So, we will look for a simple break and hold of 110.16 and look for a move up to 110.74/111.00.’

And this trade worked very well, but took lots of patience to wait for it to develop, but we moved higher into our target area of 111.00 and the 200 day moving average capped price before a pull back.

We will be looking at the AUDUSD and seeing if the bounce off 0.7051 which is good support will hold and we will see if 0.7144 which is the 23.6% fib will break and hold moving into the 0.7272 area.

So, we will look for 0.7144 to break and will look for a move higher into 0.7272.

Weekly Progress Report

Due to illness and technical problems we had no daily reports, but we are back this week.

Please look to Subscribe at https://www.sctrading.co.uk/subscribe for a free 7-day trial. As the New Year will bring some great Daily Trade Ideas!

HAPPY TRADING!