Today we will be looking at the USDCHF, the SNB is still determined to limit CHF appreciation for the foreseeable future but in light of global uncertainty, flight to safety will tend to give it support. Plus we are always cautious with this pair as heavily influenced by the central bank.

Weekly Overview

USDCHF has been trading in a parallel channel between 0.85 and 1.03 since late 2011, we have in recent years move the channel tighter between 0.9 and 1.03 areas, and as you can see in 2018 1.0025 became great resistance.

Daily Overview

Moving to the daily chart we can focus in on the 1.0025 area from the weekly chart and the 3 touches but as you can see the third touch pushed a bit higher and formed a H&S pattern, with a messy right shoulder, which eventually fell to minor support of 0.9737.

We have had a strong move back off that level with 5 days of green candles until some indecision at 0.9977 area, but if we push above previous days highs then maybe we will see the 1.0025 area again.

4 Hour Overview

On the 4 hour chart, we note the run up with little retracement and the pause at 61.8% fib (0.9971) and minor resistance, with price consolidating here and overbought conditions unwinding, we will see if 0.9988 breaks and a further move up occurs.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Buy trade on the USDCHF.

We will be trading a move above horizontal resistance.

We are trading off the 4 hour Chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be ideally above 0.9988 area.

Our trade will be invalidated with a 4 hour close below 0.9955

Our stop loss will be 25 pips from entry.

Our target will be 1.0025

Happy Trading!

Trade Update NZDCAD Sell Trade 22nd Jan 19

We have strongly bounced off the neckline and never looked to go below, the 4 hour close invalidates the trade, but we will see if a second shoulder forms or if the price will continue to run up.

Trade Update AUDUSD Sell Trade 21 Jan 19

We got to 0.7116, 10 pips off target, but we took good profit before price moved back up, so this trade is completed.