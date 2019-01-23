Market View and Analysis – USDCHF

Market View and Analysis – USDCHF
,

Today we will be looking at the USDCHF, the SNB is still determined to limit CHF appreciation for the foreseeable future but in light of global uncertainty, flight to safety will tend to give it support. Plus we are always cautious with this pair as heavily influenced by the central bank.

Weekly Overview

USDCHF has been trading in a parallel channel between 0.85 and 1.03 since late 2011, we have in recent years move the channel tighter between 0.9 and 1.03 areas, and as you can see in 2018 1.0025 became great resistance. 

Daily Overview

Moving to the daily chart we can focus in on the 1.0025 area from the weekly chart and the 3 touches but as you can see the third touch pushed a bit higher and formed a H&S pattern, with a messy right shoulder, which eventually fell to minor support of 0.9737.

We have had a strong move back off that level with 5 days of green candles until some indecision at 0.9977 area, but if we push above previous days highs then maybe we will see the 1.0025 area again. 

4 Hour Overview

On the 4 hour chart, we note the run up with little retracement and the pause at 61.8% fib (0.9971) and minor resistance, with price consolidating here and overbought conditions unwinding, we will see if 0.9988 breaks and a further move up occurs. 

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Buy trade on the USDCHF.

We will be trading a move above horizontal resistance.

We are trading off the 4 hour Chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be ideally above 0.9988 area.

Our trade will be invalidated with a 4 hour close below 0.9955

Our stop loss will be 25 pips from entry.

Our target will be 1.0025

Happy Trading!

Trade Update NZDCAD Sell Trade 22nd Jan 19

We have strongly bounced off the neckline and never looked to go below, the 4 hour close invalidates the trade, but we will see if a second shoulder forms or if the price will continue to run up. 

Trade Update AUDUSD Sell Trade 21 Jan 19

We got to 0.7116, 10 pips off target, but we took good profit before price moved back up, so this trade is completed. 

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Alternative Investments, Analysis, Editor's Picks, News, Trading
Tags: USDCHF

About Author

Simon Cotterill

After a long break to revamp the company and provide a new offering we have launched our new website and products! Please check out http://www.sctrading.co.uk Follow me on Twitter as I am going to be posting some reports and trades: https://twitter.com/SimonCTrader The new website will launch at www.sctrading.co.uk To subscribe to our New Daily Trade Reports for a free 7-day trail, please visit www.sctrading.co.uk/subscribe If you have any questions, please contact us on info@sctrading.co.uk and one of our team will get back to you. 