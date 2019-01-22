Today we will be looking again at the NZDCAD, both pairs are heavily linked to commodity prices. We looked at this pair at the beginning of the year on the weekly report, so we will revisit with a longer-term trade, that is normal for the daily report.

Weekly Overview

We can see the move up from the low in October last year, and we have had a steady move up into the resistance area of 0.9214. Where we have had 3 weeks of rejection candles which can be classed as shooting stars, now we have had a very bearish candle breaking 0.9036 the 23.6% fib. we then retested the moving averages just above 0.9036/72 and then fell quickly last week to support of 0.8899 area.

Daily Overview

On the daily chart, we focus on the recent move up from the 0.8327 area we have had a nice steady rise over the latter part of 2018 until we got to the heights of 0.9257 where we topped out at good resistance, and now we could be developing an H&S pattern.

We have the left shoulder around the 23.6% fib (0.9036) and the now the right should is developing there too. So, we have fallen to the neckline and have rejected the 0.8908 area, but around the neckline does become difficult. So, below the left to right sloping neckline 0.8899 area becomes important.

So, we will look for a break of the neckline and the traditional way to trade an H&S is to wait for a retest before entry we will see how price behaves if we fall below. Looking at the measured target it lines up well with a support area around 0.8580 area.

4 Hour Overview

So even though we are off the daily chart for the long-term pattern, the 4 hour chart can help with our entry and making sure the trade is still valid.

We can identify the neckline around the round number 0.89/0.8899 and will look for that to break, and maybe a retest off the 4 hour candles, but if we break the upper trendline, we could see the opportunity pass or the H&S become complicated.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the NZDCAD.

We will be trading a break of support, in a larger H&S pattern

We will trade off the 4 hour chart. But the pattern is off the daily chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be below 0.89

Our trade will be invalidated with a 4 hour close above 0.8997

Our stop loss will be 50 pips from entry.

Our target will be the 0.87

Happy Trading!

Trade Update AUDUSD Sell Trade 21 Jan 19

So yesterday we looked at the AU with our entry below 0.7161, we entered this trade and broke the 4 hour 200 MA and had a low of 0.7121 with a target still of 0.7106 but we have moved our stop loss into good profit.