Today we will take a look at the AUDUSD, we had some China economic data which shows a slowdown, but with a mixed bag of data, it may be less than was expected by the market. The Australian economy has been relatively robust but remains heavily dependent on China, while the Fed is approaching neutral rates.

Weekly Overview

We will start on the weekly chart and note 2018 was a year of falling price we topped at 0.8136 and had a steady decline to the flash crash in 2019 and had a low of 0.6837, but from there we have risen past the 23.6% fib and 0.7144.

But have we made a lower high around the 0.72 area? We posted an inside red candle on the weekly chart.

Daily Overview

On the daily chart we focus in on the recent fall from the swing high of 0.7394 and including the flash crash we have retraced all the way back to nearly the 61.8% fib, but the 50% is of interest and the turn around 0.7206 and we posted a bearish candle that engulfed the previous day. So, if 0.7161 breaks we could see a move lower.

4 Hour Overview

We can see the recent sideways movement and the lower side is a bit messy with 0.7161 of interest, but if the 4 hour 200MA can also be breached then the downside may open up.

Trade Idea

We will be looking for a Sell trade on the AUDUSD.

We will be trading a break of a support zone

We are trading off the 4 hour chart.

We will have an appropriate trade size for our account!

Our entry will be ideally below 0.7161

Our trade will be invalidated with a 4 hour close above 0.7178

Our stop loss will be 25 pips from entry.

Our target will be 0.7106 and 0.7075

Happy Trading!