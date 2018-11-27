Blockbank will be listing BBRT on LATOKEN from 29th November, starting at $3 a token.

The move to list on the rapidly growing crypto exchange comes in the wake of Blockbank’s smash hit success at their ICO – which closed having sold a whopping $12.83 million worth of tokens.

Offering affordable commercial loans on a global-scale, Blockbank are leveraging blockchain technology to provide accessible funding to those who need it around the world.

Having already built their own exchange (Blockbank Exchange) to trade their token (and others), Blockbank are now scouting to join other exchanges, emerging within those communities to provide new funding opportunities through BBRT.

LATOKEN – with a $30m+ daily turnover and over 80,000 registered users – is a dynamic first start for BBRT listings. With over 180 crypto pairs for trading, LATOKEN provides diverse interactions that enable onboarding of BBRT to snowball.

With the build of their commercial loan platform complete, Blockbank’s launch on LATOKEN comes at a great time for BBRT buyers. With the platform fully-functional already, Blockbank have closed $40m in commercial loans in the one month since the company launch in late October.

With a $12.8 million success from the ICO and a completed bank acquisition under their belts, Blockbank are already becoming keen favourites within the banking industry globally and are showing sure signs of promise. Adam Cuffe, co-founder and CEO of Blockbank, sees this as just the beginning, saying:

‘Our main goal is to provide accessible funding to close the poverty gap on a global scale. We’ve already built the platform and showed it can work, so now we’re asking ourselves how we reach as many people as we can, to truly disrupt the banking industry and transform economies.’

With this in mind, Blockbank’s leap forward to join LATOKENS only serves as a further example of the dynamic ways in which Blockbank are seeking to engage their audience, disrupt the banking industry, and redistribute funding to close that funding gap – helping businesses thrive worldwide.

BBRT launches for $3 a token on LATOKEN on 29th November 2018.