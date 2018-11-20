FTSE 100 Index called to open -20pts at 6980, back around last week’s lows after once again succumbing to falling highs resistance. Bulls need a break above 6995 to overcome yesterday afternoon’s falling highs trendline. Bears require a breach of last week’s 6970 lows. Watch levels: Bullish 6995, Bearish 6970

Calls for a negative open come after Asia followed Wall St sharply lower with Tech getting another bruising amid worries about iPhone demand while Automakers and other industrials reacted to the arrest of Nissan/Renault/Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn for financial misconduct.

Worries over iPhone demand were the Nasdaq catalyst (-3%, Asia down 1-2%), but losses spread through the rest of the Tech sector, semiconductor shares seeing red after China alleged competition violations among chip-makers. FAANGs now deep into bear’s den, down over 20% from 2018 peak.

In corporate news today, Sky News reports UK gambling groups will hold talks today about a series of voluntary curbs on advertising amid mounting political pressure for an industry crackdown.

easyJet FY18 revenues +16.8% to £5.898B and dividend +43.3% to 58.6p beat consensus; headline pre-tax profit +41.4% to £578m just misses consensus. Passengers +10.2%, capacity +9.8%, load +30bp, rev per seat +6.4%; cost per seat +5.3% (+4.8% ex fuel); H119 capacity forecast +15% (FY +10%); H1 rev per seat seen down low to mid-single digits, costs per seat flat ex-fuel; CAPEX £1B, solid 50% demand in forward bookings, summer ahead of schedule; solid hedging for fuel costs.

Ocado and US partner Kroger begin construction of the first of twenty automated online grocery warehouses in Cincinnati ($55m cost). UK Tech names could be sensitive to last night’s Nasdaq rout. WPP’s Grey New York names four new executive creative directors.

Anglo American’s De Beers sold $440m in diamonds during 9th 2018 sales cycle (-8.7% vs cycle 8), in-line with expectations. Sales of smaller, lower quality diamonds still challenging, but miner sees improvements. BHP drops Billiton from name and changes ticker to BHP (from BLT). CRH starts phase 3 of its max €1bn share buyback with a max €100m to be bought through 31 Dec. BYG H1 revenues +7%, adj. Pre-tax profit +9%, operating cash flow +16%, interim dividend +9%

Compass Group FY underlying revenue +5.5% (NA: +7.8%, Europe: +2.1%, UK strong), op. profit +7.1%, free cash flow +17.1%, dividend +12.5%. To dispose of up to 5% in non-core business. Sees strong contract pipeline and 4-6% organic 2019 growth with modest margin progression.

CYBG FY deposits +4.2%, loans +4.1% (mortgages +4.5%, SME +5.6%). Underlying pre-tax profit +13% but statutory loss after tax due to legacy PPI. Net interest margin -10bps to 2.17%, CT1 ratio -182bps to 10.5%, Dividend 3.1p. Brexit remains key future uncertainty. Guidance for FY19 NIM of 160-170bps and underlying costs of