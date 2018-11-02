Apple ducking on unit sales

Mike van Dulken and Artjom Hatsaturjants at Accendo Markets, commented this morning:

Apple ducking on unit sales
,

FTSE 100 Index called to open +70pts at 7185 after an overnight break above 7161 to trade fresh 3-week highs. This extends the rebound from last week’s flirt with 2018 lows. Bulls need a break above 7195 to open the door for a test of next hurdle 7243. Bears require a break back below 7160, but still have rising support at 7130 to contend with. Watch levels: Bullish 7195, Bearish 7161

Calls for a positive open come after a strong lead-in from both Wall St and Asia, with all major markets in the green, this after Bloomberg reported President Trump ordering his cabinet to start drafting a China trade deal following a telephone conversation with counterpart Xi, the two leaders having agreed to a G20 tête-à-tête in Argentina end-November.

Apple Q4 revenues, profits and average iPhone price beat consensus, but missed on iPhone unit sales (and said it would no longer provide unit sales figures) and disappointed with a soft Q1/Christmas outlook, sending shares more than 7% lower after-hours. This merely added to a thus far mixed earnings season, especially for Tech. Oil still weak on an easing in supply concerns.

GBP essentially flat overnight, holding yesterday’s Bank of England (hawkish of smooth Brexit) and Brexit optimism led strength, but offering no real hindrance to the FTSE’s breakout. This despite overnight suggestions of a Brexit backstop compromise; Northern Ireland remains in deep customs union, avoiding a hard border, rest of UK having a more bare-bones arrangement.

In corporate news this morning, Barclays names Rothschild veteran Nigel Higgins new Chairman, to replace John McFarlane who retires next May. Sage appoints CFO and interim COO Steve Hare as CEO. BP signs oil-for-gas agreement with Nigeria’s National Oil Company.

IAG issues goals for 2019-23; average EBITDAR of €7.2B per annum (10% above 2018-22 target), Average Seat KM (ASK) growth of 6% (100bp higher), net average CAPEX €2.6B (23.8% higher). No change to 15% ROIC target, 12-15% operating margin, EPS +12% or €2.5B free cash flow.

Paddy Power Betfair Q3 like-for-like revenues pro-forma (incl. Fan-duel) +8% YoY, EBITDA flat (+6% ex-US sports betting losses + tax changes). Online revs +15%, Retail -4%. FY EBITDA (pre £25m-US Sports betting costs) guidance £465-480m (vs £460-480m prev.). Estimates £115m earnings hit from upcoming regulatory changes.

TP ICAP Q3 like-for-like revenue +1% YoY (+3% YTD). Market conditions mixed, global broking +3%, data & analytics +7%, institutional services +7%. Energy & commodities challenging (-2%). FY revenue seen in-line with guidance. Acquires US group Axiom Commodity for $29.1m.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Q3 pre-tax profit -38% on revenues -3.8% Rev Per Available Room (RevPAR) -2.8% or -1.6% at constant FX), down in all regions ex-Australia, hurt by expanding supply, tech disruption, consolidation, labour costs, exacerbated by Brexit and trade concerns.

In focus today will be US Non-Farm Payrolls (2:30pm), seen rebounding to 190K in October from a disappointing September (134K). This would track well with an unexpectedly strong ADP report earlier this week (227K vs 187K est. vs 218K prev.).

US Average Hourly Earnings (2:30pm) are also projected to deliver a strong bounce, to 3.1% YoY from 2.8% prev., which would have inflationary read-across, likely exacerbating Fed rate hike worries.

The US Trade Deficit (2:30pm) is forecast wider in September, validating some criticism of Trump’s trade policy, which was supposed to narrow the deficit. Durable Goods/Factory Orders (2pm) are also worth watching for economic growth signals.

As for Europe, we get final October Manufacturing PMIs (8:45-9am), all expected to be confirmed weaker, the Italian industrial gauge actually slipping into a contraction which won’t help with the ruling coalition’s budget tussle with Brussels. October UK Construction PMI (9.30am), seen weaker (52 vs 52.1 prev.), could move FTSE Housebuilders.

With oil majors weak on a falling oil price, listen out for results from Dow components Exxon Mobil and Chevron today.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: News, Trading
Tags: Apple

About Author

Accendo Markets

Accendo Markets is an online trading services provider, offering CFDs, spread betting and forex to retail (private) clients. Accendo Markets was established in 2007 and has since gone on to win various awards including ‘2018 Winner of Best CFD provider’ at City of London Wealth Management awards and 2017 & 2018 Best CFD Research Service in ADVFN’s International Financial Awards Accendo Markets Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). For more information, visit www.accendomarkets.com

Related Articles

RB-Yes! The div is back

RB-Yes! The div is back

Lloyds upgrades guidance for PPI claims

Lloyds upgrades guidance for PPI claims

It’s raining results again

It’s raining results again

Fed to boost FTSE above 7600?

Fed to boost FTSE above 7600?

FOMO, JOMO and finding the next iPhone

FOMO, JOMO and finding the next iPhone

America vs Europe: investment holes in one

America vs Europe: investment holes in one

Rally picks up steam again

Rally picks up steam again

Hectic day for markets as BP rises

Hectic day for markets as BP rises

Companies reporting in the week ahead

Companies reporting in the week ahead