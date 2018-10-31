Donald Trump does it again this time sending 5200 troops to the Mexican border to counter a caravan of some 3000 people that appear to be looking at crossing the border illegally. They are some 1000 miles away right now and have not committed any crime so is he right to show such a force just in case..? Who knows but it could be about mid-term elections next week.

I expect markets to be relatively quiet today ahead of NFP on Friday and the aforementioned possibility that Trump may be ousted as it is an opportunity for many to vote against him.

Janet Yellen the former chair of the Fed is warning that the U.S is taking on too much debt and that it is unsustainable. The U.S. fiscal deficit rose to $779 billion in 2018, up 17% from the previous fiscal year.

As I said October, or should I say “Shocktober”, was going to be a pivotal month and it has proved to be so. The Euro has been bashed as has the Pound and that is not over yet by any stretch of the imagination. Stock Markets have seen dramatic losses as the potential global recession raises its head once more.

Get ready for a very bumpy ride and the possibility of the beginning of some very large moves be it continuations in some cases or corrections.

My game plan remains the same.