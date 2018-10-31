I expect markets to be relatively quiet today ahead of NFP on Friday

Donald Trump does it again this time sending 5200 troops to the Mexican border to counter a caravan of some 3000 people that appear to be looking at crossing the border illegally. They are some 1000 miles away right now and have not committed any crime so is he right to show such a force just in case..? Who knows but it could be about mid-term elections next week.

the aforementioned possibility that Trump may be ousted as it is an opportunity for many to vote against him.

Janet Yellen the former chair of the Fed is warning that the U.S is taking on too much debt and that it is unsustainable. The U.S. fiscal deficit rose to $779 billion in 2018, up 17% from the previous fiscal year.

As I said October, or should I say “Shocktober”, was going to be a pivotal month and it has proved to be so. The Euro has been bashed as has the Pound and that is not over yet by any stretch of the imagination. Stock Markets have seen dramatic losses as the potential global recession raises its head once more.

Get ready for a very bumpy ride and the possibility of the beginning of some very large moves be it continuations in some cases or corrections.

My game plan remains the same.

About Author

Clive Arneil

Clive Arneil worked for major brokers for over 20 years trading most instruments in the Foreign Exchange markets as well as Derivatives. Brokered deals on behalf of some of the worlds largest banks including Barclays, Citibank, UBS, Nat West and the Bank of England. Worked mainly in the UK but also in Switzerland, Germany and the U.S. Retired from the Money Market at the age of 40 and worked as a financial data feed specialist supplying market data to Banks, Brokers and Spread-Betting companies. Still trading and teaching people the skills required to master today’s volatile markets.

