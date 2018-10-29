Gordon Dadds Group plc (AIM: GOR) the fast growing legal and professional services business, announced today that it has agreed terms for the acquisition of the international network of law firms, Ince & Co International LLP and its affiliated entities (‘Ince’), subject to final documentation.

The merged entity will become a new global legal business and the largest listed law firm in the UK by revenue. It will be a top 40 UK legal firm and will trade as Ince Gordon Dadds LLP.

The new firm will be led by Gordon Dadds’ Managing Partner & CEO, Adrian Biles, supported by Peter Rogan, Chairman of the Board of Ince, the heads of the merged firms’ offices and business units and the Gordon Dadds management team. It will be headquartered in Aldgate Tower in London and will have aggregated revenues (including affiliated entities) of over £110m, with 100 partners and offices in nine countries.

Commenting on the merger, Adrian Biles, Gordon Dadds’ Managing Partner & CEO, said:

“Ince is a highly successful and well-respected business with an iconic brand and I will be delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the Group.

“The merger will build upon the complementary strengths of the two firms in terms of industry expertise and range of services. Our management model will also allow Ince’s partners and fee earners to focus even more on providing market leading legal advice to a stellar client base.

“I’m very pleased that I will be supported in leading the combined firm by Peter Rogan and his colleagues at Ince.”

Peter Rogan, Chairman of the Board of Ince, said:

“This is an exciting day for us at Ince, with this cutting-edge deal being very much in line with our long-established strategy. I’m proud that the Ince name will continue and am very excited to be moving forward together as part of this innovative new structure with access to new capital allowing us to gain greater competitive advantage in the market.“

“This merger is good news as it enables us to extend our client offering and invest further in our people who provide the highest quality advice and service to clients in our chosen sectors and geographies.“