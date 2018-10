Both Euro$ and Cable tested those key levels I mentioned yesterday with the former now just under 1.1400 at 1.1375 and the latter at 1.2825 as I type this.

How do I see it..?

Euro$

Next stop 1.1325 and then after an initial bounce – a slide to 1.1175.

I still think this could ultimately end up around 1.0500.

Cable

First bounce at 1.2775 then a slide to 1.2675.

This I think could ultimately end up at 1.2000

Brexit weighs heavy now.