Fidor Solutions, an innovative provider of digital banking services, today announces its extended partnership agreement with GFT USA, Inc. This partnership will see GFT USA, Inc. offer Fidor’s operating platform (fidorOS/fOS) and associated services to banks across the Americas.

Fidor started as a digital bank in 2009, quickly gaining industry recognition for its cutting-edge open banking platform. The platform not only enables 60 second banking, but also the quick deployment of a new bank. Fidor also gained recognition for the unique way it engages with customers through its online community. With over 800,000 active community members, the digital bank operates in Germany and the UK.

In 2016, Fidor extended its offering to include fidorOS, its open banking platform under Fidor Solutions. Partnering with like-minded organisations, including banks, telecoms, and retailers wanting to launch neobanks, Fidor is leveraging not only its technology stack, but also its expertise in customer engagement, as it continues to grow its community-based bank.

GFT is a renowned industry specialist in financial services, operating worldwide with a team of 4,500 employees in 12 countries, supporting leading banks and insurance companies with advisory, creative and technology capabilities. GFT has partnered with Fidor since 2016 in support of Fidor Bank’s mobile app development and o2 banking offering – a white label bank launched together with German Telecom giant, Telefonica.

Ge Drossaert, Board Member and Group CCO, Fidor Group, commented, “We’re thrilled to have such support towards our solutions across the Americas. Recent regulations like open banking, and Fidor’s ongoing commitment to greater financial access to customers will only affirm the need for modern API core software in the region. To ensure success, it is essential that we continue strengthening these new relationships to leverage a strong local presence – choosing GFT USA, Inc. was an easy choice.”

The partnership with GFT covers 3 key areas:

Sales and marketing: Both companies will jointly exhibit at conferences such as Money 20/20 USA

Product development: GFT will bring its expertise in user, mobile, and desktop experiences

Implementation: GFT already has the expertise of implementing the fidorOS platform and will be an advocate as Fidor continues expanding its offering

Scott Johnson, GFT’s Head of Transformation in North America adds, “Fidor has been a strategic partner of GFT across Europe and we are excited to expand the relationship into America. Fidor’s technology and GFT’s expertise in end-to-end digital transformation will offer banking clients robust accelerators bringing digital offerings to market rapidly and efficiently. This is especially valuable for small to midsize banks and corporates helping them be more nimble and compete with larger institutions.”