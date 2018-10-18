PlusOneCoin from Online Blockchain plc (LSE:OBC) is now listed on cryptocurrency market cap rankings giant CoinMarketCap.

Blockchain-based cryptocurrency PlusOneCoin has been quickly adopted by the 35 million users of the ADVFN and InvestorsHub websites. The coin is mineable and can be traded on the TradeSatoshi and CryptoBridgeexchanges.

PlusOneCoin (PLUS1) enables authors and platform owners to monetize their social media content and sites. Owners of the cryptocurrency can spend it to ‘+1’ (up-vote) content they like – such as bulletin board posts – thereby rewarding the creator with PLUS1 and promoting and highlighting that content to a wider audience. Most PLUS1 goes to the author, encouraging them to create further high-quality content. The remainder goes to the site enabling the publisher to enhance and support the community. In the future PlusOneCoin could be integrated into more mainstream social media websites and applications.

One PLUS1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.060487 or 0.00000941 BTC. The CoinMarketCap PLUS1 listing can be found here: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/plusonecoin/

As well as being available to purchase on two exchanges, PLUS1 can also be obtained for free with ADVFN’s Faucet.

“PlusOneCoin is already gaining traction fast; it can be purchased on two exchanges and will shortly be available on a third,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “We are delighted to be listed on a site as dominant in the crypto world as CoinMarketCap. This makes PLUS1 more accessible to an even wider audience.”