The Rt. Hon. Lord Mayor of the City of London is the international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector whose overseas visits offer a unique opportunity to gain access to key international decision-makers in government and business.

Companies selected to be part of the delegation include World Pay, onfido, iproov, Chainvine, Skyline Partners and known consulting firm deloitte. These companies have been chosen on the basis that they reflect the quality and potential of the UK’s technology ecosystem.

The mission has the aim to simulate knowledge sharing and represents also a great opportunity for both nations to look towards future innovative collaborations between businesses in the UK and that of the government, financial institutions and businesses in India.

The trade mission will encompass a busy schedule of events in key business hubs in Mumbai and Bangalore and will include briefings on Fintech innovation throughout India and how this is operating across a range of verticals from Government to Banking, start-up forums and campaigns, advanced technology labs and developments serving the country’s financially inclusive audience.

One participating delegate, Global Processing Services (GPS), leader in payment issuer processing, is an example of the high criteria of selection required to be part of this mission. The company has established a strong reputation in its industry and is known for being the enabler to next- generation payment technology powering the likes of Revolut, Glint, Starling Bank, Skrill, Pleo, K-Ring, Dipocket, Fortress GB and Curve just to name a few.

One of the selected participating delegates, Kevin McAdam, VP of Card Services and Global Strategy at Global Processing Services states: “It is both a privilege and an opportunity to be chosen to be part of this Fintech specialist group and support collaboration between India and the UK. GPS prides itself on being an innovator and supporting early adoption businesses within the Fintech market, and being part of the trade mission offers the opportunity to share those values and experiences with organisations operating across the Indian payments ecosystem”

Lord Mayor of London, Charles Bowman, said: “I’m delighted to have Global Processing Services travelling with me in my delegation on this exciting visit. I look forward to seeing them make inroads into the country’s payments market in the near future.”