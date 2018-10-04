Link Asset Services , part of Link Group (ASX: LNK), a leading global provider of financial administration services, has launched an innovative and cutting-edge new investor portal to support the Smithson Investment Trust’s Initial Public Offering (IPO).

As appointed share registrar for the Smithson Investment Trust (‘the Trust’), Link Asset Services has created a market leading online portal ‘Signal Invest’ to speed-up the investment process for prospective shareholders, as well as bringing important benefits for the issuer and the registrar.

The offering allows both Link Asset Services and Fundsmith LLP, the manager of The Smithson Investment Trust, to receive real-time updates on the progress of the IPO, tracking demand for shares, and allowing rapid analysis of investor types, ahead of the cut off point for applications on Friday 12th October.

Customisable for mobile devices, Signal Invest enables corporate investors, retail investors, and advisers to subscribe for shares directly in the Trust ahead of its listing, as well as track the immediate progress of their subscription.

Following its successful implementation with Smithson, the branded Signal Invest portal will be widely available for any client launching an Offer for Subscription, Intermediaries Offer and/or Retail offer for future IPOs.