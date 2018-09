Morning all.

Expect the lull before the storm today.

Corbyn is speaking up in Liverpool, May dodges the bullets and the FOMC speak this evening at 19:00.

Both Euro$ and Cable after an evening of sideways movements appear to be “eye-ing” up a jump north again – we shall see.

The Brexit “thing” is still in the lap of the gods and the Italian Job imminent.

Take care is my advice.