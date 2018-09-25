VTFinTech, the technology provider of Portfolio Management and Research Evaluation services, announced today that it has partnered with Alphametry to provide its Parity One based Research Evaluation technology on the Alphametry research platform. Available now, the partnership offers asset managers a quantitative way of assessing and evaluating their research providers and content. It will enable data-driven purchase decisions so that buy-side managers can regain access to the research they need under the unbundling requirements of MiFID II regulation. It also offers valuable insights into own research for the providers.

Alphametry, based in Paris, is a research management and discovery platform for investment professionals. Through this new partnership with VTFinTech, its equity research portal now integrates the independent research evaluation services for both providers and consumers, making the process of research subscription more informed and meaningful.

Parity One’s proprietary research evaluation methodologies, which combine quantitative and qualitative measures, create a house view for each research provider in the form of research benchmarks which track the recommendations. In addition, it provides extensive tools to simulate investment ideas based on research and exchange seamlessly between sell side and buy side. It fosters a collaborative culture across entire research value chain.

Fabrice Bouland, CEO of Alphametry, comments: “This partnership is the key to moving the research market forward and giving the investment managers access to the research which has been lost under MIFID II since the start of the year. VTFinTech’s Parity One Research seamlessly integrates with Alphametry and offers our clients, an independent and consistent way to evaluate the research. Most of the research on our platform is fundamental and we believe that the analysis is as important as the stock recommendation itself. Parity One understands this and considers the fundamental analysis in its evaluation which bodes really well with our research provider community.”