Calls for a positive open come after an ebullient start to the week on Wall St, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs after a successful resolution of US-Mexico trade negotiations. That said, Canada is not yet on board, if a new NAFTA is to be created. Chinese markets are the only ones trading in the red this morning, highlighting the continued trade dispute with the US, President Trump remarking that “now is not the right time to talk”, dashing hopes of negotiations and a swift resolution to the Washington/Beijing spat.

Further supporting the FTSE 100, the USD is rebounding from fresh 4-week lows on the back of progress in global trade talks, the corresponding GBP weakness benefiting the FTSE’s internationally-exposed contingent. Gold is mirroring USD to trade lower, as the new week’s risk-on mood depresses demand for safe havens, while oil prices are lower amid some mild profit-taking following a strong 10-day rally although expectations are for another drawdown in US stockpiles this week.

In corporate news this morning Lloyds Banking completed the £1bn share buyback announced 8 March on 24 Aug. The FT reports Melrose has put on hold the $800m sale (earmarked for GKN pension fund) of US subsidiary Ergotron where the CEO has stepped down for medical reasons. NMC Health denies press speculation regarding the acquisition of assets in India, reaffirming focus on GCC market. John Wood Group wins two new strategic modifications contracts from Norwegian energy group Equinor.

Bunzl H1 like-for-like revenue +12% YoY due to M&A impact (organic +5.2%), missing consensus, adj. op. profit +10% (organic +5%), dividend +9%. Confident in positive FY prospects. Notes ~6% hit to revenues from FX headwinds. Acquired first business in Norway. Oxford BioMedica says Novartis’s Kymriah cancer treatment gets EU approval. Avanti Communications signs 7yr distribution agreement with COMSAT, giving it immediate access to US governmental and military activity.

Polymetal secured a $250m 5yr fixed-rate loan from Alfa Bank to refinance maturing debt, increasing net debt to $1.65bn (to be partially offset by strong H2 cash flows). BATM Advanced Communications narrows H1 pre-tax loss thanks to strong networking/cyber revenue growth. RPC to sell Foodservice business to Graphic Packaging Int. for $95m pre-tax cash-free, debt-free, subject to US regulatory approval. Acquired PLASgran for $34.5m cash-free, debt-free. Spirits closures business being marketed to interested parties. Bank of Cyprus Chairman Josef Ackerman intends to step down at 2019 AGM after four years and major restructuring; CEO tenure extended to end-2020.

In focus today will be US S&P Case-Shiller Home Prices (2pm) with growth expected to have held firm at 6.5% YoY in June, continuing its third year of uninterrupted growth. US Consumer Confidence (3pm) is estimated slightly weaker in August, nearing the 2018 lows seen in January.

The US Advanced Trade Balance and Wholesale Inventories (both 1:30pm) are forecast to show a trade deficit pretty much unchanged in June (no joy for Trump’s trade policies, apparently), while Wholesale Inventories growth picks up to 0.2% MoM.

This evening, US API Oil Inventories (9:30pm) will be looked to to keep alive the oil rally with expectations for another drawdown after last week’s hefty drop in both private (API) and official (EIA) stockpiles.

No significant speakers are scheduled for today although US companies Best Buy, Tiffany & Co and HP Enterprises report quarterly results this afternoon.