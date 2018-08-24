Slow and steady into the long weekend

The FTSE100 is offering muted positivity into the weekend, as the effect of the weak USD is helping metals and energy prices rebound from recent lows and hence helping FTSE's considerable resource sector (20% of the index).

Slow and steady into the long weekend
,

The FTSE100 is offering muted positivity into the weekend, as the effect of the weak USD is helping metals and energy prices rebound from recent lows and hence helping FTSE’s considerable resource sector (20% of the index). Disappointing UK mortgage approvals data is depressing most of the Housebuilders (July approvals below 40K and June’s approvals revised lower), not not enough to nudge the index into negative territory, with FTSE 100 Housebuilders together contributing less than -1.3 to the index today due to their relatively low weighting.

Contributors: FTSE is +9pts, boosted by SHP (drug approval), GLEN/RIO/AAL/BLT/ANTO (weak USD, metals prices higher) and RDSB/BP (weak USD, oil prices higher). Containing the advances are BATS/IMB (heavyweight, negative momentum, strong GBP) and HSBA (Asia exposure, trade war fears).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is maintaining the indecisive sideways movement in a 5-day narrowing pattern.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

A new man from the land down under

A new man from the land down under

FTSE’s standing pat

FTSE’s standing pat

Trump fought the law and the law won

Trump fought the law and the law won

Trump in the legal firing line

Trump in the legal firing line

Sleepy FTSE takes the day off

Sleepy FTSE takes the day off

Trump’s ‘not thrilled’ and neither is FTSE

Trump’s ‘not thrilled’ and neither is FTSE

FTSE goes oily & metallic

FTSE goes oily & metallic

Trump plays a fly in FTSE’s ointment

Trump plays a fly in FTSE’s ointment

FTSE’s confident pick-me-up

FTSE’s confident pick-me-up