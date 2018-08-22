Trump fought the law and the law won

The FTSE100 is refreshingly bullish, building on the positive example set by Wall St, with considerable support from FTSE's heavyweight Energy sector after last night's unexpectedly large build in API Oil Inventories.

Trump fought the law and the law won
,

The FTSE100 is refreshingly bullish, building on the positive example set by Wall St, with considerable support from FTSE’s heavyweight Energy sector after last night’s unexpectedly large build in API Oil Inventories. Lower GBP, weakened by disappointment over lack of Brexit progress, is helping many international stocks, but note that defensive shares are at the forefront of today’s positive run, hinting at a still tentative market attitude. News of Donald Trump’s potential troubles with the law over the Michael Cohen affair is so far having a rather limited impact on London shares.

Contributors: FTSE +35pts, helped by RDSB/BP (oil prices higher on inventory build), ULVR/VOD/RB/GSK (defensives, weaker GBP), BLT (bounce from support) and RIO (broker upgrade). Offering some limited negativity is ABF (momentum).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is testing a breakout from a 3-week falling channel, closing on Monday’s highs resistance

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Trump in the legal firing line

Trump in the legal firing line

Sleepy FTSE takes the day off

Sleepy FTSE takes the day off

Trump’s ‘not thrilled’ and neither is FTSE

Trump’s ‘not thrilled’ and neither is FTSE

FTSE goes oily & metallic

FTSE goes oily & metallic

Trump plays a fly in FTSE’s ointment

Trump plays a fly in FTSE’s ointment

FTSE’s confident pick-me-up

FTSE’s confident pick-me-up

US-China trade detente a-brewin’

US-China trade detente a-brewin’

Commodity Commotion

Commodity Commotion

China spoils the FTSE’s party

China spoils the FTSE’s party