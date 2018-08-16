FTSE’s confident pick-me-up

The FTSE100 positive, rebounding after plumbing June's lows on Wednesday. Even with 12 of FTSE 100 components going ex-dividend today.

,

The FTSE100 positive, rebounding after plumbing June’s lows on Wednesday. Even with 12 of FTSE 100 components going ex-dividend today (taking ~17 points off the index), investors are looking to recover yesterday’s losses on the back of stronger commodity prices and positive developments in the US-China trade war story that saw China prepare a delegation to Washington to discuss trade dispute settlement. Weaker USD and higher metals prices are even helping some Miners that went ex-div to break even (Anglo American flat on the day in spite of paying 2.4% dividend)

Contributors: FTSE +50pts, helped by RDSB/BP (weaker USD, oil prices rebounding), BATS/CPG/CRH/PRU (rebound), GLEN/RIO/BLT (weaker USD, higher metals prices) and BARC (risk appetite, broker upgrade). On the opposite side of the index are EVR/RB/LLOY/HSBA/LGEN/AV/SLA (ex-div), KGF (disappointing results), INF (broker downgrade), AZN/ADM (profit taking).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is rebounding after Wednesday’s sell-off, testing late July lows

