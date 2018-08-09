Will 3-week support hold up?

The FTSE100 is offside by 50pts, a net 12pt decline once you factor in it being a big day for companies going ex-dividend, accounting for 38pts.

Will 3-week support hold up?
,

The FTSE100 is offside by 50pts, a net 12pt decline once you factor in it being a big day for companies going ex-dividend, accounting for 38pts. Several miners are helping limit the decline thanks to a Copper price breakout and solid China inflation. GBP bounce vs USD, off a falling channel floor, may be adding to the ex-dividend negativity, although Oil off its lows is offsetting this, with BP and RDSB no worse off than their 1.4% dividends. Note AZN & FRES shares positive even after adjusting for dividends.

Contributors: FTSE -50pts, thanks to GSK/BP/RDSB/DGE/BT/RIO/BARC (ex-dividends), BATS/RB/CRH (GBP off lows), TUI (results, warm weather), VOD/WPP (profit-taking) and SHP (Takeda shares lower overnight, GBP off lows). Helping keep the index net breakeven after all those ex-dividends are GLEN/BLT/ANTO/AAL (Copper, China inflation) and AZN/CPG (momentum).

Technicals: The FTSE100 is back testing 7720 overnight lows. Will 3-week intersecting support at 7715 holds up?

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News, Shares
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

Big day for FTSE dividends

Big day for FTSE dividends

GBP loss is FTSE’s gain

GBP loss is FTSE’s gain

Heavyweights usher FTSE higher

Heavyweights usher FTSE higher

Waiting to catch the break

Waiting to catch the break

HSBC reports mixed bag

HSBC reports mixed bag

Brexit risk high, but FTSE higher

Brexit risk high, but FTSE higher

RB-Yes! The div is back

RB-Yes! The div is back

FTSE falls to flirt with four-week floor

FTSE falls to flirt with four-week floor

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE breakout tests July highs

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE breakout tests July highs