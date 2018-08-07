The FTSE100 is nicely positive, having broken back above 7700 to extend a 3-day rising channel. On another busy day for corporate updates (ITRK, HL, IHG; reactions largely negative), USD weakness is helping commodity prices (copper, oil, gold), in turn boosting the key Resources sector (22% of FTSE100). While reciprocal GBP strength is typically a FTSE burden, today the opposing USD move is proving more powerful, improving FTSE risk appetite. Contributors: FTSE +55pts, driven north by heavyweights including HSBC (Asian markets positive overnight), BP/RDSB (extending bounces, higher oil prices), Miners (weaker USD, Copper +1%), AZN/GSK/ULVR (momentum), SLA (results) and TSCO (breakout). Offering token resistance is ITRK/HL/IHG (results), BARC (heavyweight) and OCDO (broker downgrade).

Technicals: The FTSE100 has broken back above 7700 to extend a 3-day rising channel towards June/July highs.