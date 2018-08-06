Waiting to catch the break

The FTSE100 is just above breakeven, making for an uncertain start to the week. 30pts shy of overnight highs we are also 30pt off this morning's lows and, importantly, holding last week's rebound from July Lows.

The FTSE100 is just above breakeven, making for an uncertain start to the week. 30pts shy of overnight highs we are also 30pt off this morning’s lows and, importantly, holding last week’s rebound from July Lows. Trade concerns continue to buffet market sentiment, with the US and China taking turns to threaten further tariffs. Fresh GBP weakness is a help, a product of both a possible no-deal Brexit and USD strength, itself derived from a safe haven seeking (world reserve currency), the Fed hiking and China’s renminbi weakening.

Contributors: FTSE +10pts, helped higher by BP/RDSB ( higher oil prices), GSK/BATS/ULVR/DGE (defensive, momentum, weak GBP), SHP (Takeda shares higher in Japan) and VOD (extending rebound). Holding it back most are the Miners (stronger USD, lower metals prices, trade war concerns, profit taking), RBS (profit taking) and HSBC (results). Technicals: FTSE100 near the apex of the narrowing pattern, deciding whether uptrend or downtrend will prevail.

