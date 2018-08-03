The FTSE100 is higher, holding the rebound from July lows, as the weak UK service sector indicator and the BoE Governor Carney’s comments on “uncomfortably high” risks of hard Brexit sent the GBP to 2-week lows, thus flattering the FTSE’s internationally-exposed names. Risk on sentiment is prevailing after RBS reported consensus-beating results and plans to resume paying dividends (subject to fully resolving US legal issues) for the first time since its 2008 nationalisation.

Contributors: FTSE +45pts, helped higher by RBS/MNDI (results), HSBA/BARC/STAN (RBS read-across, risk on, rebound), GSK/BP/BLT (rebound), VOD/BATS (defensive) and RR (momentum after results). Offering minimum resistance are IAG (results) and BA/LLOY (negative momentum). Technicals: The FTSE100 bounced off July’s 7539 lows and is close to testing 7636 2-week support-turned-resistance level.