FTSE falls to flirt with four-week floor

The FTSE100 is down 100pts (-1.2%), below 3-week lows, as trade war concerns dent general risk appetite with Trump threatening to increase tariffs on $200bn of China goods from 10% to 25%.

FTSE falls to flirt with four-week floor
,

The FTSE100 is down 100pts (-1.2%), below 3-week lows, as trade war concerns dent general risk appetite with Trump threatening to increase tariffs on $200bn of China goods from 10% to 25%. Along with a stronger USD after last night’s Fed update (“steady as she goes”), metals and Miners are thus hurting. Even reciprocal GBP weakness vs USD (traditionally a benefit to the FTSE) is failing to help many of the big names ahead of a likely Bank of England rate hike.

Contributors: FTSE -85pts, driven lower by HSBA (heavyweight, Asia exposure, risk-off), Energy (oil prices lower), Miners (trade war fears, stronger USD), PRU/RBS/STAN/LGEN (risk-off), GSK/AZN/VOD/ULVR (profit-taking), BARC (results, risk-off). Offering meager support are just RR and LSE  after their latest results.

Technicals: The FTSE100 has fallen below 3-week 7562 support to trade close to July 7540 lows.

Enter your e-mail address to receive updates straight to your inbox

My Newsletter

You can easily unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe links at the bottom of each of our emails
Categories: Analysis, News
Tags: FTSE 100

About Author

eiadmin

Related Articles

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE breakout tests July highs

FTSE100 Focus: FTSE breakout tests July highs

A quiet start, but another busy week : FTSE100 Focus

A quiet start, but another busy week : FTSE100 Focus

Foxtons & Ibstock home alone with warnings?

Foxtons & Ibstock home alone with warnings?

FTSE’s uncharacteristic Friday risk-on mood

FTSE’s uncharacteristic Friday risk-on mood

BT, BP, BHP, GBP and US GDP

BT, BP, BHP, GBP and US GDP

Morning Editorial: Tomorrow will be even busier for results!

Morning Editorial: Tomorrow will be even busier for results!

Hays: A sign of rising economic confidence?

Hays: A sign of rising economic confidence?

A hard exit for Dave

A hard exit for Dave

Morning Editorial: Who dares walks

Morning Editorial: Who dares walks