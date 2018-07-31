FTSE100 Focus: FTSE breakout tests July highs

The FTSE100 has broken above 4-day 7715 resistance, close to challenging July 7740 highs, holding a 2-week rising channel. Gains come courtesy of BP results pushing heavyweight Energy to the top of the index while several Banks maintain positive momentum into Q2 results this week and, of course, a likely Bank of England interest rate rise on Thursday.

,

GBP strength, normally a hindrance to international exposure, is failing to hamper bullishness.

Contributors:  FTSE +20pts, driven by BP/RDSb (BP results beat, both bouncing off range floors), BATS (momentum), HSBA (pref. vs STAN), BARC/RBS (optimism ahead of Q2 results), GLEN (Q2 production) and IAG. Offering some resistance is RB (profit taking after results), STAN (results miss, profit-taking after the rally), CNA (profits miss) and JE (ups revenue guidance, but not profits; ups investment spending).

Technicals: TheFTSE100 remains in a rising channel towards June highs.

